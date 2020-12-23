Staffing 360 Solutions Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAF),
a staffing company executing an international buy-integrate-build strategy through the acquisition of staffing organizations in the United States and the United Kingdom, today announced that it
intends to offer and sell shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering. Staffing 360 Solutions expects to grant the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase additional shares of
common stock offered in the public offering. The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual
size or terms of the offering.
The Company intends to use 75% of the net proceeds from the proposed offering to redeem a portion of its outstanding note due September 30, 2022, and 25% of the net proceeds from this offering to redeem a portion of its Series E Preferred Stock.
H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as sole book-running manager for the offering.
A shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-230503) relating to the public offering of the shares of common stock described above was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and was declared effective on April 11, 2019. The offering of the shares of common stock will be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus that forms a part of the registration statement. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC's website located at http://www.sec.gov. Before you invest, you should read the registration statement (including the preliminary prospectus supplement for the offering and accompanying prospectus) for more complete information about the Company and the offering. Electronic copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained, when available, from H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC, 430 Park Avenue, 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by calling (646) 975-6996 or by emailing placements@hcwco.com or at the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov.
