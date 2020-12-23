Staffing 360 Solutions Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAF), a staffing company executing an international buy-integrate-build strategy through the acquisition of staffing organizations in the United States and the United Kingdom, today announced that it intends to offer and sell shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering. Staffing 360 Solutions expects to grant the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase additional shares of common stock offered in the public offering. The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.



The Company intends to use 75% of the net proceeds from the proposed offering to redeem a portion of its outstanding note due September 30, 2022, and 25% of the net proceeds from this offering to redeem a portion of its Series E Preferred Stock.