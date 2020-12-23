Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC Announces Early Settlement of Tender Offer for 6.75% Senior Notes Due 2022

The table below identifies, among other things, the aggregate principal amount of Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn as of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on December 22, 2020 (the “Early Tender Deadline”), the aggregate principal amount of Notes that the Company has accepted for purchase and the approximate proration factor.

NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) (the “Company” or “FTAI”) announced today the early settlement of its previously announced cash tender offer to purchase up to $300 million aggregate principal amount (the “Maximum Tender Amount”) of its 6.75% senior notes due 2022 (the “Notes”), upon the terms and conditions included in the Offer to Purchase, dated December 9, 2020 (the “Offer to Purchase”).

Security CUSIP Nos.

ISINs Outstanding

Principal

Amount Maximum

Tender

Amount Principal

Amount

Tendered Principal

Amount

Accepted Approximate

Proration

Factor 6.75%

Senior Notes due 2022 34960PA A9 /

U3458LA A9 US34960PAA93 /

USU3458LAA99 $700,000,000 $300,000,000 $613,401,000 $300,000,000 48.94%

The Early Tender Deadline has passed. Accordingly, any validly tendered Notes may no longer be withdrawn or revoked. Holders whose notes were accepted for purchase in the early settlement (after giving effect to the proration provisions set forth in the Offer to Purchase), received the “Total Consideration” equal to $1,016.00 (inclusive of an “Early Tender Payment” of $30.00) per $1,000 principal amount of Notes accepted for purchase, plus accrued and unpaid interest on the Notes from September 15, 2020 (the most recent payment of semi-annual interest) to, but not including, December 23, 2020.

The tender offer will expire at 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on January 7, 2021, unless extended or earlier terminated by the Company. However, because the Maximum Tender Amount has been fully subscribed as of the Early Tender Deadline, holders who validly tender any Notes after the Early Tender Deadline will not have any of their Notes accepted for purchase. Any Notes not accepted for purchase, including due to proration, will be promptly returned or credited to the holder’s account.