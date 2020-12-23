 

Dongshan Investments announces intention to make A$1.20 cash takeover offer for Cardinal Resources

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
23.12.2020, 22:37  |  61   |   |   

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dongshan Investments Limited ("Dongshan") has today announced its intention to make an off-market takeover offer of A$1.20 per share ("Offer") to acquire all of the ordinary shares in Cardinal Resources Limited ACN 147 325 620 ("Cardinal").

Highlights

  • Intention to make an all-cash takeover offer of A$1.20.
  • Offer represents a 15% premium to the 3 (three) month Volume Weighted Average Price of 1.045A$ per Cardinal Share and a 12% premium to the maximum price offered under the current offer by Shandong (1.075A$ per Cardinal Share).
  • Conditions to the Offer will include financing, limited due diligence, and regulatory approvals (a full list of the conditions to the Offer is provided in Annexure 1 of this announcement).
  • Dongshan has a full cycle exploration and mining business in the Republic of the Sudan with production capacity of up to 95,000 ounces of gold per year (approx. 3 t Au/yr) which is supported by a strong in-house geological and production team with 10+ years' experience in exploration and mining (further information of Dongshan's technical experience is set out in Section 'About Dongshan' below).
  • Dongshan's Sudanese subsidiary, Alliance for Mining Co. Ltd., is the biggest industrial gold producer in Sudan.
  • Dongshan is aiming to enhance its gold production portfolio by acquiring world-class assets, and the Namdini Gold Project in Ghana, which is owned by the Cardinal Group (the "Namdini Project"), perfectly fits this development strategy.

Background to the Offer

In September 2020 Dongshan became an Emirati-Russian joint venture. Dongshan's shareholders tasked management with increasing Dongshan's resource base and bringing new exploration and mining projects to the group's portfolio. This is when the Namdini Project came to our attention as the first acquisition target. We believe that by acquiring the Namdini Project and later building it, we will establish ourselves as a major gold producer in West Africa.

Offer conditions

The Offer is subject to a number of conditions, including a limited due diligence condition and funding condition. A full list of the conditions to the Offer is provided in Annexure 1 of this announcement.

Dongshan requires that limited due diligence be undertaken to confirm circumstances listed in Annexure 2 of this announcement.

Dongshan is ready to commence due diligence immediately upon being granted access by Cardinal and intends to complete this process by 31 January 2021 at the latest.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Dongshan Investments announces intention to make A$1.20 cash takeover offer for Cardinal Resources DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Dongshan Investments Limited ("Dongshan") has today announced its intention to make an off-market takeover offer of A$1.20 per share ("Offer") to acquire all of the ordinary shares in …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Wall Street Is Banking Billions On The Food Delivery Boom
The Retinal Vein Occlusion Market to Grow with a CAGR of 6.39% for the Study Period 2017-30
Syndesmosis Implant Systems Market to reach a valuation of US$ 160 Mn by 2030 - Persistence Market ...
Finders International--a year like no other
Modulaire Group strengthens UK business with acquisition of Advanté
Maire Tecnimont Strengthens Its Petrochemical Business In India With An EPCC Contract Of About USD ...
EQT Infrastructure V launches offer to acquire all outstanding shares in Torghatten ASA through ...
VivoPower International PLC Announces Proposed $250m Australian Distribution Agreement for Tembo ...
Royal Caribbean Group appoints Amy C. McPherson to Board of Directors
Chubb Global Markets Makes Leadership Promotions to its Professional Indemnity Teams
Titel
Voice Life Charges into the Future with Verge Currency (XVG) and VergePAY
Why the Epic Rise of Influencers is Leading to Big Business
The Tech Fueling The Electric Vehicle Boom
StarCompliance Announces Significant Growth Investment from Marlin Equity Partners
XENO NFT Hub, the First NFT Marketplace Powered by Polkadot
Amgen Submits Sotorasib Marketing Authorization Application To The European Medicines Agency
Advancing Technology Helps Propel Cybersecurity to New Heights
Wheelabrator Technologies Inc. Signs Definitive Agreement for Sale of Wheelabrator Technologies ...
Soprano Acquires Silverstreet to Expand Enterprise Communications Footprint in Asian Markets
Crypto.com Chain Prepares for Mainnet Launch with Final Dry Run
Titel
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
The Public Health Crisis Has Supercharged the Telehealth Industry
OREAC: 1,400 GW of offshore wind by 2050 achievable with increased government commitment and collaboration
Voice Life Charges into the Future with Verge Currency (XVG) and VergePAY
ZeroAvia secures £12.3m UK Government grant to bring 19-seat hydrogen-electric aviation powertrain ...
Singapore Approves Cultured Meat: A Major Step Forward for the Industry, Questions IDTechEx
Alibaba Cloud Named Leader in Gartner's 2020 Magic Quadrant for Cloud Database Management Systems ...
Behind the Success of the Growing European Online Gambling Market
Evolv Technology Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for its AI-powered Touchless Threat Detection ...
Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany and Artios Pharma Announce a Global Strategic Collaboration on Novel ...
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Augmented Reality is Creating Sizable $198 Billion Investment Opportunity