Aequus Pharma 2021 Outlook and Holiday Wishes

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSX-V: AQS , OTCQB: AQSZF ), a specialty pharmaceutical company with a focus on developing, advancing and promoting differentiated products, announced today a message from the CEO and Chairman of Aequus, Doug Janzen.

Merry Christmas, Happy Hanukkah, and Seasons Greetings to all our shareholders, clinician partners, patients, and customers.

As we approach the final days of 2020, we would like to recognize the dedication and resilience of our team, who have worked diligently to achieve major milestones and continued growth for Aequus, while overcoming unprecedented challenges. Together we have added additional products to our commercial pipeline and became exceptionally agile in reaching our customers and creating growth, despite the changing pandemic-related restrictions throughout Canada.

Experienced no impact to our existing supply chain or product availability. Newly approved Evolve lubricating eye drops will launch early 2021 in Canada. Inventory is landed in Canada.

Advanced collaborations with strategic partners, including Sandoz and Medicom. Continued positive discussions with several potential business to business partners.

Achieved consistent growth in market share and revenues for both Vistitan and Tacrolimus, and a material reduction in our operating losses.

Retained and hired key team members with skills critical to our future business model success.



Aequus is well funded and well positioned to accelerate growth during the next 12 months and beyond. As we look forward to 2021, we thank you for your faith and continued support. We believe that our passionate shareholders are vital to our success. It is in this spirit of the holidays that we extend our warmest greetings and best wishes for the New Year.

From Aequus Pharma and our entire Board of Directors, Happy Holidays and we hope this holiday season brings you many reasons to smile.

Doug Janzen

Founder and Chief Executive Officer

About Aequus Pharmaceuticals

Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSX-V: AQS , OTCQB: AQSZF ) is a growing specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing high quality, differentiated products. Aequus has grown its sales and marketing efforts to include several commercial products in ophthalmology and transplant. Aequus plans to build on its Canadian commercial platform through the launch of additional products that are either created internally or brought in through an acquisition or license; remaining focused on highly specialized therapeutic areas. For further information, please visit www.aequuspharma.ca .