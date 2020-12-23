 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

23.12.2020 / 22:53
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Jeffrey
Last name(s): Lieberman

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
HelloFresh SE

b) LEI
391200ZAF4V6XD2M9G57 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A161408

b) Nature of the transaction
84,275 shares in HelloFresh SE obtained in relation to an indirect participation in HelloFresh SE

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
2020-12-22; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


23.12.2020
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: HelloFresh SE
Saarbrücker Straße 37a
10405 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.hellofreshgroup.com

 
DGAP-DD HelloFresh SE english Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 23.12.2020 / 22:53 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 1. Details of …

