 

Albertsons Companies Administers First COVID-19 Vaccines, Makes Preparations to Meet High Demand Safely and Efficiently

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.12.2020, 23:00  |  45   |   |   

Albertsons Companies (NYSE: ACI) Pharmacy & Health team has administered its first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and is preparing for high consumer demand for immunizations through a broad series of measures—including hiring additional pharmacy staff nationwide, launching a new website with important information for the public, and maintaining high safety standards in its pharmacies and stores.

“Throughout the pandemic, customers have trusted our pharmacy teams to play a critical role in maintaining their health and wellness,” said Omer Gajial, SVP of Albertsons Companies Pharmacy and Health. “We are preparing and expanding our trained pharmacy teams to handle the unprecedented demand and administer the vaccine safely and efficiently to the communities we serve as it becomes available.”

Working closely with federal, state, and local partners, Albertsons Cos. pharmacy teams began administering doses of the vaccine for Phase 1A recipients on Dec. 18 at a clinic in Alaska staffed by Carrs Safeway pharmacists. The company has received doses in eight other states for this critical first phase and it anticipates more supply is on the way.

Albertsons Cos. is continuing to work closely with public health authorities to target specific priority groups and identify the most logical location for administering vaccines—whether that is the pharmacy’s physical location at a grocery store or at a separate community location. The company is leveraging its deep experience with administering millions of flu and other vaccines every year to be ready to meet the needs of the communities it serves nationwide.

Company launches new website with information about vaccine’s safety and availability

To offer customers education, updates, and convenient scheduling solutions for COVID immunization, Albertsons Cos. launched a new website on each of its banners’ websites featuring FAQs and education on the eligibility criteria.

“As we turn the page to 2021, we look forward to enabling relief promised by the COVID-19 vaccine,” Gajial said. “We are providing this critical public health service, with federal and state partnerships, safely through our well-trained pharmacy teams across our stores.”

Albertsons Cos. launches hiring campaign to add more than 800 pharmacy staff

To ensure its pharmacies can meet the demand for vaccinations while meeting its high standards for everyday pharmacy care, the company announced it plans to hire and train more than 800 pharmacists and pharmacy technicians nationwide.

Seite 1 von 2
Albertsons Companies Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Albertsons Companies Administers First COVID-19 Vaccines, Makes Preparations to Meet High Demand Safely and Efficiently Albertsons Companies (NYSE: ACI) Pharmacy & Health team has administered its first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and is preparing for high consumer demand for immunizations through a broad series of measures—including hiring additional pharmacy …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Palantir Continues Vital NHS Work With $31.5M Contract
Heritage Cannabis to Acquire Premium 5 Ltd.
Pfizer and BioNTech to Supply the U.S. with 100 Million Additional Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine
Mogo to Make Corporate Investment in Bitcoin
Health Canada Authorizes Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in Canada
Eurofins Launches COVID-19 PCR Tests With At-Home Self-Sampling Options in Europe and Donates ...
Quidel Receives Emergency Use Authorization for Moderately Complex Solana SARS Molecular Test for ...
Merck Announces Supply Agreement with U.S. Government for Initial Doses of Investigational ...
908 Devices Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of the Underwriters' ...
Veolia Environnement:  information Relating to the Total Number of Voting Rights Forming the Share Capital
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
 ImmunityBio Announces Primary Endpoint Met of Phase 2/3 Trial for BCG Unresponsive Non-Muscle ...
Skillz Becomes First Publicly-Traded Mobile Esports Platform
Sesen Bio Submits Completed Biologics License Application to the FDA for Vicineum and Has Requested ...
Palantir Continues Vital NHS Work With $31.5M Contract
CytRx Comments on Proposed Combination of ImmunityBio and NantKwest
Clean Energy Lauds Passage of Alternative Fuel Tax Credit by Congress
Moderna Announces FDA Authorization of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in U.S.
Washington Prime Group Announces Completion of 1-for-9 Reverse Stock Split
Titel
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.12.20
Albertsons Companies Foundation Donates $14 Million to Organizations Fighting Hunger
02.12.20
Albertsons Companies, Inc. Announces Pricing of Its Upsized Senior Notes Offering
02.12.20
Albertsons Companies, Inc. Announces Proposed Senior Notes Offering