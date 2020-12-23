Albertsons Companies Administers First COVID-19 Vaccines, Makes Preparations to Meet High Demand Safely and Efficiently

“Throughout the pandemic, customers have trusted our pharmacy teams to play a critical role in maintaining their health and wellness,” said Omer Gajial, SVP of Albertsons Companies Pharmacy and Health. “We are preparing and expanding our trained pharmacy teams to handle the unprecedented demand and administer the vaccine safely and efficiently to the communities we serve as it becomes available.”

Albertsons Companies (NYSE: ACI) Pharmacy & Health team has administered its first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and is preparing for high consumer demand for immunizations through a broad series of measures—including hiring additional pharmacy staff nationwide, launching a new website with important information for the public, and maintaining high safety standards in its pharmacies and stores.

Working closely with federal, state, and local partners, Albertsons Cos. pharmacy teams began administering doses of the vaccine for Phase 1A recipients on Dec. 18 at a clinic in Alaska staffed by Carrs Safeway pharmacists. The company has received doses in eight other states for this critical first phase and it anticipates more supply is on the way.

Albertsons Cos. is continuing to work closely with public health authorities to target specific priority groups and identify the most logical location for administering vaccines—whether that is the pharmacy’s physical location at a grocery store or at a separate community location. The company is leveraging its deep experience with administering millions of flu and other vaccines every year to be ready to meet the needs of the communities it serves nationwide.

Company launches new website with information about vaccine’s safety and availability

To offer customers education, updates, and convenient scheduling solutions for COVID immunization, Albertsons Cos. launched a new website on each of its banners’ websites featuring FAQs and education on the eligibility criteria.

“As we turn the page to 2021, we look forward to enabling relief promised by the COVID-19 vaccine,” Gajial said. “We are providing this critical public health service, with federal and state partnerships, safely through our well-trained pharmacy teams across our stores.”

Albertsons Cos. launches hiring campaign to add more than 800 pharmacy staff

To ensure its pharmacies can meet the demand for vaccinations while meeting its high standards for everyday pharmacy care, the company announced it plans to hire and train more than 800 pharmacists and pharmacy technicians nationwide.