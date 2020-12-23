 

LF Capital Acquisition Corp. Announces Approval of Extension to Complete Business Combination

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.12.2020, 23:00  |  56   |   |   

Remains on Track to Complete Business Combination

NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: LFAC) (“LF Capital”) announced today that it has received approval to extend the deadline to consummate the business combination with Landsea Homes Incorporated (the “Business Combination”) from December 22, 2020 to January 22, 2021 (the “Extension”).

LF Capital continues to anticipate that the Business Combination will close in the first half of January 2021.

Scott Reed, CEO and President of LF Capital commented:

“LF Capital is pleased to announce the successful approval of this extension. LF Capital’s management believes LF Capital will be in a position to complete the Business Combination in the first half of January 2021 and we look forward to partnering with Landsea Homes to continue the development of leading sustainable homebuilding in the U.S.” 

Advisors

B. Riley Securities and Raymond James & Associates, Inc. are acting as financial advisors for LF Capital. B. Riley Securities and Barclays are acting as placement agents for LF Capital. Dechert LLP is acting as legal counsel for LF Capital.

Rothschild & Co is acting as exclusive financial advisor to Landsea Homes. Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP is acting as legal counsel for Landsea Homes. Barclays is acting as capital markets advisor to Landsea Homes. Gateway Group is serving as communications advisor to Landsea Homes.

About LF Capital Acquisition Corp.

LF Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that was formed in 2018 for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. For more information, please visit www.lfcapital.co.

About Landsea Homes Incorporated

Landsea Homes designs and builds best-in-class, high-performance homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the most desirable markets in the United States. The company has developed homes and communities in, Arizona and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles and Orange County.

Creating inspired places that reflect modern living, Landsea Homes builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid- and high-rise properties and master-planned communities to meet the diverse and ever-changing expectations and lifestyles of our homebuyers today and tomorrow.

Led by a veteran team of industry professionals who boast years of worldwide experience and deep local expertise, Landsea Homes is committed to positively enhancing the lives of our homebuyers, employees and stakeholders by creating an unparalleled lifestyle experience that is unmatched everywhere we build.

Seite 1 von 3
LF Capital Acquisition Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

LF Capital Acquisition Corp. Announces Approval of Extension to Complete Business Combination Remains on Track to Complete Business CombinationNEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: LFAC) (“LF Capital”) announced today that it has received approval to extend the deadline to consummate the business …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Sorrento Announces It Has Submitted An Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Application to the FDA for ...
Clean Power Capital Corp. Added to the CSE Composite Index and the CSE25 Index as of December 18, ...
Revive Therapeutics Provides Update on FDA Phase 3 Clinical Trial for Bucillamine in COVID-19 with ...
Cellectar Biosciences Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering and Concurrent Private ...
Cellectar Biosciences Announces Pricing of $24.5 Million Underwritten Public Offering and $20.5 ...
Auxly’s Subsidiary KGK Science Receives Institutional Cannabis Research Licence from Health ...
Pfizer and BioNTech to Supply the U.S. with 100 Million Additional Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine
Correction: Pfizer und BioNTech beliefern USA mit zusätzlichen 100 Millionen COVID-19-Impfstoff-Dosen
Gritstone Oncology Announces $110 Million Private Placement
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
FDA Resumes eIND Approval for Severe-to-Critical COVID-19 Patients Use of Vyrologix (leronlimab) ...
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
Shell fourth quarter 2020 update note
Luckin Coffee Comments on Joint Provisional Liquidators’ First Report Provided to the Grand Court ...
Sorrento Announces It Has Submitted An Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Application to the FDA for ...
Neptune Dash Announces Change of Name to Neptune Digital Assets Corp.
FenixOro Intercepts 71 g/t Gold and Discovers Multiple New Gold Bearing Veins at Abriaqui
“One Pack of TAAT, Please!”: TAAT Performs Positively in First Week of Retail Sales to Legal-Aged Smokers in Ohio
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.12.20
LF Capital Acquisition Corp. Announces Approval of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited in Relation to the Proposed Business Combination with Landsea Homes Incorporated
15.12.20
LF Capital Acquisition Corp. Announces Stockholder Approval of Proposed Business Combination with Landsea Homes Incorporated