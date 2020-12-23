StoneMor Inc. Announces Compliance With NYSE Listing Standards

TREVOSE, Pa., Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StoneMor Inc. (NYSE: STON) (“StoneMor” or the “Company”), a leading owner and operator of cemeteries and funeral homes, announced today that it received notification from the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") on December 23, 2020 that the Company has regained compliance with the NYSE continued listing criteria that requires listed companies to maintain an average closing share price of at least $1.00 over a consecutive 30 trading-day period. The Company also remains in compliance with all other NYSE continued listing standard rules.



As of December 23, 2020, the last day of the Company’s cure period for compliance with the minimum price condition, StoneMor had a closing share price of $2.58 and an average closing share price of $1.495 over the preceding 30 trading-day period.