Silver Bull Announces Voting Results of Special Meeting of Shareholders
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (TSX: SVB, OTCQB: SVBL) (“Silver Bull” or the
“Company”) announces the detailed voting results of the proposals considered at its special meeting of shareholders held on December 22, 2020 (the “Meeting”).
A total of 14,841,843 or 50.23% of the Company’s issued and outstanding shares were represented at the Meeting. The following provides the voting results for each of the resolutions:
|Proposal
|Votes For
|
Votes For as a %
of Outstanding
Shares
|
Votes
Against
|
Votes Against
as a % of
Outstanding
Shares
|
Votes
Abstain
|
Votes
Abstained as
a % of
Outstanding
|
Increase Authorized
Shares of Common Stock
|10,609,621
|35.91
|%
|3,692,732
|12.50
|%
|539,490
|1.83
|%
|Change the Company’s Name
|12,396,166
|41.96
|%
|2,169,066
|7.34
|%
|276,611
|0.94
|%
As the proposals involved amendments to the Company's articles of incorporation, approval from a majority of the outstanding shares of Silver Bull common stock was required. As a majority in favour was not received for either proposal, neither proposal was approved.
President and CEO, Tim Barry stated: “We would like to thank those shareholders who took the time to vote on these matters that are very important to the future growth and advancement of the Company, however also express our great disappointment that shareholders owning half of the Company’s outstanding shares chose not to vote on what should be considered routine and uncontroversial matters. As mentioned in previous news releases, leading independent proxy advisor firms Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) and Glass Lewis & Co. had recommended shareholders vote “FOR” both proposals.
