 

Silver Bull Announces Voting Results of Special Meeting of Shareholders

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.12.2020, 23:00  |  52   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (TSX: SVB, OTCQB: SVBL) (“Silver Bull” or the “Company”) announces the detailed voting results of the proposals considered at its special meeting of shareholders held on December 22, 2020 (the “Meeting”). A total of 14,841,843 or 50.23% of the Company’s issued and outstanding shares were represented at the Meeting. The following provides the voting results for each of the resolutions:

Proposal Votes For Votes For as a %
of Outstanding
Shares 		Votes
Against 		Votes Against
as a % of
Outstanding
Shares 		Votes
Abstain 		Votes
Abstained as
a % of
Outstanding
Increase Authorized
Shares of Common Stock 		10,609,621 35.91 % 3,692,732 12.50 % 539,490 1.83 %
Change the Company’s Name 12,396,166 41.96 % 2,169,066 7.34 % 276,611 0.94 %

As the proposals involved amendments to the Company's articles of incorporation, approval from a majority of the outstanding shares of Silver Bull common stock was required. As a majority in favour was not received for either proposal, neither proposal was approved.

President and CEO, Tim Barry stated: “We would like to thank those shareholders who took the time to vote on these matters that are very important to the future growth and advancement of the Company, however also express our great disappointment that shareholders owning half of the Company’s outstanding shares chose not to vote on what should be considered routine and uncontroversial matters. As mentioned in previous news releases, leading independent proxy advisor firms Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) and Glass Lewis & Co. had recommended shareholders vote “FOR” both proposals.

Seite 1 von 2


Silver Bull Resources Registered (Old) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Silver Bull Announces Voting Results of Special Meeting of Shareholders VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (TSX: SVB, OTCQB: SVBL) (“Silver Bull” or the “Company”) announces the detailed voting results of the proposals considered at its special meeting of …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Sorrento Announces It Has Submitted An Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Application to the FDA for ...
Clean Power Capital Corp. Added to the CSE Composite Index and the CSE25 Index as of December 18, ...
Revive Therapeutics Provides Update on FDA Phase 3 Clinical Trial for Bucillamine in COVID-19 with ...
Cellectar Biosciences Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering and Concurrent Private ...
Cellectar Biosciences Announces Pricing of $24.5 Million Underwritten Public Offering and $20.5 ...
Auxly’s Subsidiary KGK Science Receives Institutional Cannabis Research Licence from Health ...
Pfizer and BioNTech to Supply the U.S. with 100 Million Additional Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine
Correction: Pfizer und BioNTech beliefern USA mit zusätzlichen 100 Millionen COVID-19-Impfstoff-Dosen
Gritstone Oncology Announces $110 Million Private Placement
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
FDA Resumes eIND Approval for Severe-to-Critical COVID-19 Patients Use of Vyrologix (leronlimab) ...
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
Shell fourth quarter 2020 update note
Luckin Coffee Comments on Joint Provisional Liquidators’ First Report Provided to the Grand Court ...
Sorrento Announces It Has Submitted An Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Application to the FDA for ...
Neptune Dash Announces Change of Name to Neptune Digital Assets Corp.
FenixOro Intercepts 71 g/t Gold and Discovers Multiple New Gold Bearing Veins at Abriaqui
“One Pack of TAAT, Please!”: TAAT Performs Positively in First Week of Retail Sales to Legal-Aged Smokers in Ohio
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.12.20
Silver Bull Announces Postponement of Special Meeting of Shareholders
10.12.20
Silver Bull Reminds Shareholders of the Special Meeting of Shareholders on December 16, 2020
30.11.20
Silver Bull Announces Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommendations “FOR” Both Proposals at Upcoming Special Meeting of Shareholders

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.10.20
136
Silver Bull Resources - explosiver Junior Explorer