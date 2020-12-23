 

Apollo-Led Consortium to Acquire 49.9 Percent Interest in Anheuser-Busch InBev’s US-Based Metal Container Plants

Transaction Showcases Apollo’s High Quality Investment and Corporate Solutions Platform

NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO ) today announced that accounts and entities advised by Apollo and its subsidiaries (collectively “Apollo”) and a group of institutional investors have entered into a strategic relationship with Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (Euronext: ABI) (NYSE: BUD) (MEXBOL: ANB) (JSE: ANH) (“AB InBev”) to acquire a 49.9% stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev’s US-based metal container plants for approximately 3 billion USD. This transaction, once completed, will allow AB InBev to create additional shareholder value by optimizing its business at an attractive price and generate proceeds to repay debt, in line with its deleveraging commitments.

For Apollo, the transaction presents a unique opportunity to invest in high-quality assets with long-term, stable cashflows alongside the world’s leading brewer, AB InBev. Apollo is leveraging its expertise across its integrated investment platform to help AB InBev optimize its assets and unlock shareholder value amid a complex market environment.

AB InBev will retain operational control of its US-based metal container plants and flexibility in its ability to serve its customers and consumers. A long-term supply agreement will provide for AB InBev’s metal container supply needs over the course of the relationship. In addition, AB InBev will have the right, but not the obligation, to reacquire the minority stake beginning on the fifth anniversary of the close of the transaction, at pre-determined financial terms.

“Executing an institutional investment of this nature showcases Apollo’s unique ability to cut through complexity and use the strength of our platform to provide world-class companies with scaled, strategic solutions,” said Robert V. Seminara, Senior Partner and Head of Europe at Apollo. “We are pleased to invest alongside AB InBev in its leading US metal container business, supporting AB InBev’s strategic plans and its employees.”

Jamshid Ehsani, Senior Partner of Apollo said, “Apollo is uniquely positioned to provide efficient custom capital solutions to large corporations. Our platform has an unconstrained capacity and appetite for complex and creative transactions, which, combined with our size, scale and speed of execution, differentiates us from other platforms and enables us to execute unique transactions of size that align with the investment objectives of our insurance and institutional clients, including Athene.”

