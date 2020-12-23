 

Noranda Income Fund Receives Second Advance Payment in Connection with Stream Agreement with BaseCore

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
US$12 million advance payment follows completion of structure that will house new belt filters to increase the Processing Facility’s filtration capacity

TORONTO, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noranda Income Fund (TSX:NIF.UN) (the “Fund”) today announced that it has received an additional advance payment of US$12 million per the terms of the senior secured zinc stream agreement (the “Stream Agreement”) between its wholly-owned subsidiary, Noranda Income Limited Partnership, and leading base metals focused streaming and royalty company BaseCore Metals LP (“BaseCore”) following the completion of an expansion project construction milestone. This follows the receipt of an initial US$12 million advance payment upon closing of the agreement on July 30, 2020 (consult the announcement press release for a summary of the terms of the Stream Agreement). BaseCore will pay a total of US$40 million (including payments to date) in advance payments against the purchase price for the sale of zinc by the Fund to BaseCore. Proceeds are primarily being used to complete strategic expansion projects aimed at increasing the zinc production capacity of the Fund’s electrolytic zinc processing facility (the “Processing Facility”) located in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Québec.

“We are pleased to continue to safely move forward with our strategic expansion projects to improve our filtration and cooling capacity, and ultimately, lower our production costs and increase our production capacity. Our teams are working diligently in accordance with our strict COVID-19 protocols and the first phase of our project has been completed on time and on budget despite the challenges posed by the current context,” said Liana Centomo, Chief Executive Officer of Canadian Electrolytic Zinc Limited, the Fund’s Manager. “Over the next months, our focus will be on preparing the building that will house our new belt filters now that the structure is ready, and on completing the engineering work for our new cooling towers. We expect to receive the new belt filters and break ground on the new cooling towers by the second quarter of 2021, which will mark another important step in the progression of our expansion projects,” added Ms. Centomo.

