Sintana Energy Inc. Grants Incentive Stock Options and Restricted Share Units

TORONTO, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sintana Energy Inc. (TSX-V: SEI) (“Sintana” or the “Company”) reports that its Board of Directors has approved grants of a total of 2,150,000 incentive common stock options to several directors and officers of the Company, plus five consultants. The options have an exercise price of $0.10, vest in three equal tranches over the next 24 months and expire on December 18, 2025. These grants partially replace 3,550,000 options awarded in 2015 that expired unexercised on November 5, 2020.

The Company is also pleased to announce that all matters tabled at its annual and special shareholders meeting on December 18, 2020 (the “Meeting”) were duly approved by shareholders, including the election of all nominated directors, appointment of auditor, approval of a new stock option plan of the Company (the “2020 Option Plan”), confirmation of an aggregate of 2,205,000 conditional stock options of the Company, and approval of a new restricted share unit plan of the Company (the “2020 RSU Plan”), all as more particularly described in the management information circular of the Company dated November 4, 2020 in connection with the Meeting (the “Information Circular”).

Stock options granted under the 2020 Option Plan may be granted for a term not exceeding the later of: (i) five years following the date of grant thereof; and (ii) the date which is the fifth business day following the conclusion of a self-imposed blackout period of the Company which is in effect on the date which is five years following the date of grant thereof. The previous stock option plan of the Company, approved by shareholders on December 18, 2018 (the “2018 Stock Option Plan”), provided that stock options thereunder may be granted for a term not exceeding five years. Other than this amendment, the terms of the 2020 Option Plan are substantially similar to the terms of the 2018 Stock Option Plan.

The maximum number of Common Shares available for issuance upon the vesting of restricted share units (“RSU’s”) under the 2020 RSU Plan is the lesser of (i) 4,000,000 common shares of the Company; and (ii) 10% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company in combination with all security-based compensation arrangements of the Company, as determined as of December 18, 2020. The 2020 RSU Plan provides for the grant of RSU’s to directors, officers and employees (other than those performing certain specified investor relations activities) of the Company and provides that RSUs will only be settled through the issuance of common shares of the Company. The previous RSU plan of the Company approved by shareholders on December 18, 2018 (the “2018 RSU Plan”) provided for the grant of RSU’s to employees only and provided that RSUs could be settled through the issuance of common shares of the Company or cash. Other than these amendments and certain corollary changes, the terms of the 2020 RSU Plan are substantially similar to the terms of the 2018 RSU Plan.