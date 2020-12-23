 

Sintana Energy Inc. Grants Incentive Stock Options and Restricted Share Units

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.12.2020, 23:05  |  51   |   |   

TORONTO, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sintana Energy Inc. (TSX-V: SEI) (“Sintana” or the “Company”) reports that its Board of Directors has approved grants of a total of 2,150,000 incentive common stock options to several directors and officers of the Company, plus five consultants. The options have an exercise price of $0.10, vest in three equal tranches over the next 24 months and expire on December 18, 2025. These grants partially replace 3,550,000 options awarded in 2015 that expired unexercised on November 5, 2020.

The Company also approved grants to four officers and three directors of an aggregate of 1,950,000 restricted share units that will vest on January 4, 2021, and which have an expiry date of December 31, 2023.

The Company is also pleased to announce that all matters tabled at its annual and special shareholders meeting on December 18, 2020 (the “Meeting”) were duly approved by shareholders, including the election of all nominated directors, appointment of auditor, approval of a new stock option plan of the Company (the “2020 Option Plan”), confirmation of an aggregate of 2,205,000 conditional stock options of the Company, and approval of a new restricted share unit plan of the Company (the “2020 RSU Plan”), all as more particularly described in the management information circular of the Company dated November 4, 2020 in connection with the Meeting (the “Information Circular”).

Stock options granted under the 2020 Option Plan may be granted for a term not exceeding the later of: (i) five years following the date of grant thereof; and (ii) the date which is the fifth business day following the conclusion of a self-imposed blackout period of the Company which is in effect on the date which is five years following the date of grant thereof. The previous stock option plan of the Company, approved by shareholders on December 18, 2018 (the “2018 Stock Option Plan”), provided that stock options thereunder may be granted for a term not exceeding five years. Other than this amendment, the terms of the 2020 Option Plan are substantially similar to the terms of the 2018 Stock Option Plan.

The maximum number of Common Shares available for issuance upon the vesting of restricted share units (“RSU’s”) under the 2020 RSU Plan is the lesser of (i) 4,000,000 common shares of the Company; and (ii) 10% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company in combination with all security-based compensation arrangements of the Company, as determined as of December 18, 2020. The 2020 RSU Plan provides for the grant of RSU’s to directors, officers and employees (other than those performing certain specified investor relations activities) of the Company and provides that RSUs will only be settled through the issuance of common shares of the Company. The previous RSU plan of the Company approved by shareholders on December 18, 2018 (the “2018 RSU Plan”) provided for the grant of RSU’s to employees only and provided that RSUs could be settled through the issuance of common shares of the Company or cash. Other than these amendments and certain corollary changes, the terms of the 2020 RSU Plan are substantially similar to the terms of the 2018 RSU Plan.

Seite 1 von 2
Sintana Energy Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sintana Energy Inc. Grants Incentive Stock Options and Restricted Share Units TORONTO, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Sintana Energy Inc. (TSX-V: SEI) (“Sintana” or the “Company”) reports that its Board of Directors has approved grants of a total of 2,150,000 incentive common stock options to several directors and …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Sorrento Announces It Has Submitted An Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Application to the FDA for ...
Clean Power Capital Corp. Added to the CSE Composite Index and the CSE25 Index as of December 18, ...
Revive Therapeutics Provides Update on FDA Phase 3 Clinical Trial for Bucillamine in COVID-19 with ...
Cellectar Biosciences Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering and Concurrent Private ...
Cellectar Biosciences Announces Pricing of $24.5 Million Underwritten Public Offering and $20.5 ...
Auxly’s Subsidiary KGK Science Receives Institutional Cannabis Research Licence from Health ...
Pfizer and BioNTech to Supply the U.S. with 100 Million Additional Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine
Correction: Pfizer und BioNTech beliefern USA mit zusätzlichen 100 Millionen COVID-19-Impfstoff-Dosen
Gritstone Oncology Announces $110 Million Private Placement
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
FDA Resumes eIND Approval for Severe-to-Critical COVID-19 Patients Use of Vyrologix (leronlimab) ...
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
Shell fourth quarter 2020 update note
Luckin Coffee Comments on Joint Provisional Liquidators’ First Report Provided to the Grand Court ...
Sorrento Announces It Has Submitted An Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Application to the FDA for ...
Neptune Dash Announces Change of Name to Neptune Digital Assets Corp.
FenixOro Intercepts 71 g/t Gold and Discovers Multiple New Gold Bearing Veins at Abriaqui
“One Pack of TAAT, Please!”: TAAT Performs Positively in First Week of Retail Sales to Legal-Aged Smokers in Ohio
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...