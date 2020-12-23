Itafos Announces Notice of Intent for Conda Mine Life Extension

TORONTO, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Itafos (TSX-V: IFOS) (the “Company”) announced today the achievement of a key milestone regarding Conda’s mine life extension following the publication of the Notice of Intent (“NOI”) to prepare an Environmental Impact Statement (“EIS”) for the Husky 1/North Dry Ridge (“H1/NDR”) mine development project. The Company previously defined H1/NDR as the path forward for Conda’s mine life extension following completion of the independent technical report encompassing Conda and Paris Hills deposits during 2019.



“The initiation of the EIS process is a significant step towards executing on our key objective of extending Conda’s mine life through permitting and developing H1/NDR. Conda has a more than 30 year track record of safe and reliable operations and we look forward to continuing to serve our customers for many years to come,” said Tim Vedder, General Manager of Conda.