 

Goldgroup Announces the Results of its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.12.2020, 23:04  |  24   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goldgroup Mining Inc. (“Goldgroup” or the “Company”) (TSX:GGA, OTC:GGAZF, BMV SIX:GGAN.MX) held its annual general meeting of shareholders in Vancouver, B.C. on December 22, 2020.

Common Shares represented at the Meeting:                       63,454,331
Total issued and outstanding Common Shares as at Record Date:   211,803,356
Percentage of issued and outstanding Common Shares represented:   29.96%


MATTERS VOTED UPON VOTING RESULTS
1. Number of Directors Votes in Favour Votes Against
  The fixation of the number of directors at five. 42,879,995 (99.82%) 78,720 (0.18%)
The number of directors was fixed at five (5)
2. Election of Directors Votes in Favour Votes Withheld
  The election of the following nominees as directors of the Company for the ensuing year or until their successors are appointed:    
  Corry J. Silbernagel 42,869,015 (99.79%) 89,700 (0.21%)
  Javier Reyes 42,869,515 (99.79%) 89,200 (0.21%)
  Javier Montano 42,862,520 (99.78%) 96,195 (0.22%)
  Anthony Balic 42,870,995 (99.80%) 87,720 (0.20%)
  Blair Jordan 42,867,995 (99.79%) 90,720 (0.21%)
Each of the five nominees proposed by management were elected as a director of the Company.
3. Appointment of Auditors Votes in Favour Votes Withheld
  The appointment of Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Accountants, as auditors of the Company and the authorization of the directors to set their remuneration. 63,331,425 (99.81%) 122,906 (0.19%)
Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Accountants, was re-appointed as the auditors of the Company and the directors were authorized to set their remuneration.
 

The formal report on voting results with respect to all matters voted upon at the meeting has been filed on SEDAR.

About Goldgroup

Goldgroup is a Canadian-based gold production, development, and exploration Company with a significant upside in a portfolio of projects in Mexico, including an interest in DynaResource de Mexico, S.A. de C.V., which owns 100% of the high-grade gold exploration project, San José de Gracia located in the State of Sinaloa. In addition, the Company operates its 100%-owned Cerro Prieto heap-leach gold mine, in the State of Sonora, Mexico.

Goldgroup is led by a team of highly successful and seasoned individuals with extensive expertise in mine development, corporate finance, and exploration in Mexico. Goldgroup’s mission is to increase gold production, mineral resources, profitability and cash flow, with a view to building a leading gold producer.

For further information on Goldgroup, please visit www.goldgroupmining.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Investor Relations
Toll Free: 1-877-655-ozAu (6928)


Goldgroup Mining Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Goldgroup Announces the Results of its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Goldgroup Mining Inc. (“Goldgroup” or the “Company”) (TSX:GGA, OTC:GGAZF, BMV SIX:GGAN.MX) held its annual general meeting of shareholders in Vancouver, B.C. on December 22, 2020. …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Sorrento Announces It Has Submitted An Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Application to the FDA for ...
Clean Power Capital Corp. Added to the CSE Composite Index and the CSE25 Index as of December 18, ...
Revive Therapeutics Provides Update on FDA Phase 3 Clinical Trial for Bucillamine in COVID-19 with ...
Cellectar Biosciences Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering and Concurrent Private ...
Cellectar Biosciences Announces Pricing of $24.5 Million Underwritten Public Offering and $20.5 ...
Auxly’s Subsidiary KGK Science Receives Institutional Cannabis Research Licence from Health ...
Pfizer and BioNTech to Supply the U.S. with 100 Million Additional Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine
Correction: Pfizer und BioNTech beliefern USA mit zusätzlichen 100 Millionen COVID-19-Impfstoff-Dosen
Gritstone Oncology Announces $110 Million Private Placement
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
FDA Resumes eIND Approval for Severe-to-Critical COVID-19 Patients Use of Vyrologix (leronlimab) ...
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
Shell fourth quarter 2020 update note
Luckin Coffee Comments on Joint Provisional Liquidators’ First Report Provided to the Grand Court ...
Sorrento Announces It Has Submitted An Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Application to the FDA for ...
Neptune Dash Announces Change of Name to Neptune Digital Assets Corp.
FenixOro Intercepts 71 g/t Gold and Discovers Multiple New Gold Bearing Veins at Abriaqui
“One Pack of TAAT, Please!”: TAAT Performs Positively in First Week of Retail Sales to Legal-Aged Smokers in Ohio
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.07.20
23
Goldgroup Mining Corporation - kommt es zur Kursexplosion?