 

Afya Limited Announces Share Buyback Program

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.12.2020, 23:13  |  25   |   |   

NOVA LIMA, Brazil and MINAS GERAIS, Brazil, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Afya Limited, or Afya (Nasdaq: AFYA), today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program. Under the share buyback program, Afya may repurchase up to 1,015,844 of its outstanding Class A common shares in the open market, based on prevailing market prices, or in privately negotiated transactions, over a period beginning on December 24, 2020 continuing until the earlier of the completion of the repurchase or December 31, 2021, depending upon market conditions.

The share repurchases may be made from time to time through open market transactions and are subject to market and business conditions, levels of available liquidity, cash requirements for other purposes, regulatory, and other relevant factors.

The share buyback program will take place in accordance with the conditions established by the Board of Directors on 16 December 2020. Afya intends to repurchase the shares to execute the Stock Option Program for the executives of the company. Afya’s Board of Directors will review the share buyback program periodically and may authorize adjustments to its terms and size or suspend or discontinue the program. Afya expects to utilize its existing funds to fund repurchases made under this program.

The Board of Directors of Afya also authorized management to appoint BofA Securities, Inc. as its agent to purchase Securities on its behalf in the open market. It is Afya’s intention such purchases benefit from the safe harbor provided by Rule 10b-18 (“Rule 10b-18”) promulgated by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”).  Accordingly, Afya shall not take, nor permit any person or entity under its control to take, any action that could jeopardize the availability of Rule 10b-18 for purchases of Securities under the program.

About Afya: Afya is a leading medical education group in Brazil based on number of medical school seats, delivering an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students and physicians to transform their ambitions into rewarding lifelong experiences from the moment they join us as medical students through their medical residency preparation, graduation program, continuing medical education activities and offering digital products to help doctors enhance their healthcare services through their whole career.

Contact: Investor Relations: ir@afya.com.br


Afya Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Afya Limited Announces Share Buyback Program NOVA LIMA, Brazil and MINAS GERAIS, Brazil, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Afya Limited, or Afya (Nasdaq: AFYA), today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program. Under the share buyback program, Afya may …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Sorrento Announces It Has Submitted An Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Application to the FDA for ...
Clean Power Capital Corp. Added to the CSE Composite Index and the CSE25 Index as of December 18, ...
Revive Therapeutics Provides Update on FDA Phase 3 Clinical Trial for Bucillamine in COVID-19 with ...
Cellectar Biosciences Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering and Concurrent Private ...
Cellectar Biosciences Announces Pricing of $24.5 Million Underwritten Public Offering and $20.5 ...
Auxly’s Subsidiary KGK Science Receives Institutional Cannabis Research Licence from Health ...
Pfizer and BioNTech to Supply the U.S. with 100 Million Additional Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine
Correction: Pfizer und BioNTech beliefern USA mit zusätzlichen 100 Millionen COVID-19-Impfstoff-Dosen
Gritstone Oncology Announces $110 Million Private Placement
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
FDA Resumes eIND Approval for Severe-to-Critical COVID-19 Patients Use of Vyrologix (leronlimab) ...
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
Shell fourth quarter 2020 update note
Luckin Coffee Comments on Joint Provisional Liquidators’ First Report Provided to the Grand Court ...
Sorrento Announces It Has Submitted An Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Application to the FDA for ...
Neptune Dash Announces Change of Name to Neptune Digital Assets Corp.
FenixOro Intercepts 71 g/t Gold and Discovers Multiple New Gold Bearing Veins at Abriaqui
“One Pack of TAAT, Please!”: TAAT Performs Positively in First Week of Retail Sales to Legal-Aged Smokers in Ohio
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.12.20
Afya Limited Announces Third Quarter and Nine Months 2020 Financial Results
24.11.20
Afya Limited to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on December 3rd