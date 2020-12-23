 

Franklin Street Properties Corp. Announces the Sale of 4820 Emperor Boulevard in Durham, North Carolina for $89.7 Million

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.12.2020, 23:20  |  73   |   |   

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (the “Company”, “FSP”, “our” or “we”) (NYSE American: FSP), a real estate investment trust (REIT), announced today the sale of its only property in Durham, North Carolina (the “Property”) for gross proceeds of $89.7 million, or approximately $346 per square foot. The Property is located at 4820 Emperor Boulevard and consists of an approximately 259,531 square foot office building that is 100% leased to a tenant in the life sciences industry.

The Company expects to record a gain of approximately $42 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 in connection with the sale of the Property. The Company intends to use net proceeds from the sale of the Property to repay debt.

George J. Carter, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of FSP, commented as follows:

“Emperor Boulevard was FSP’s only property within the Raleigh-Durham marketplace and its disposition reflects our strategy to sell assets when we believe that their respective value proposition and resulting pricing have been maximized for our shareholders. At this time, we believe that the best use for the net proceeds from the sale of the Property is debt reduction. However, we will continue to evaluate potential future alternative avenues for redeployment, which could include new property investments.”

This press release, along with other news about FSP, is available on the Internet at www.fspreit.com. We routinely post information that may be important to investors in the Investor Relations section of our website. We encourage investors to consult that section of our website regularly for important information about us and, if they are interested in automatically receiving news and information as soon as it is posted, to sign up for E-mail Alerts.

About Franklin Street Properties Corp.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income. FSP is a Maryland corporation that operates in a manner intended to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes. To learn more about FSP please visit our website at www.fspreit.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release that state FSP’s or management’s intentions, beliefs, expectations, or predictions for the future may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This press release may also contain forward-looking statements based on current judgments and current knowledge of management, which are subject to certain risks, trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that our forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainty. See the “Risk Factors” set forth in Part I, Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, as the same may be updated from time to time in subsequent filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Although we believe the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements.



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Franklin Street Properties Corp. Announces the Sale of 4820 Emperor Boulevard in Durham, North Carolina for $89.7 Million Franklin Street Properties Corp. (the “Company”, “FSP”, “our” or “we”) (NYSE American: FSP), a real estate investment trust (REIT), announced today the sale of its only property in Durham, North Carolina (the “Property”) for gross proceeds of $89.7 …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Palantir Continues Vital NHS Work With $31.5M Contract
Heritage Cannabis to Acquire Premium 5 Ltd.
Pfizer and BioNTech to Supply the U.S. with 100 Million Additional Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine
Mogo to Make Corporate Investment in Bitcoin
Health Canada Authorizes Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in Canada
Quidel Receives Emergency Use Authorization for Moderately Complex Solana SARS Molecular Test for ...
Eurofins Launches COVID-19 PCR Tests With At-Home Self-Sampling Options in Europe and Donates ...
Lippert Components Subsidiary Completes Acquisition of Veada Industries
Merck Announces Supply Agreement with U.S. Government for Initial Doses of Investigational ...
In the Course of the Implementation Process of Its Financial Restructuring, Europcar Mobility Group ...
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
 ImmunityBio Announces Primary Endpoint Met of Phase 2/3 Trial for BCG Unresponsive Non-Muscle ...
Sesen Bio Submits Completed Biologics License Application to the FDA for Vicineum and Has Requested ...
Palantir Continues Vital NHS Work With $31.5M Contract
CytRx Comments on Proposed Combination of ImmunityBio and NantKwest
Clean Energy Lauds Passage of Alternative Fuel Tax Credit by Congress
Moderna Announces FDA Authorization of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in U.S.
Washington Prime Group Announces Completion of 1-for-9 Reverse Stock Split
Prescription Opioid Use in the U.S. has Declined by 60% from 2011 Peak, According to New Report ...
Titel
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity