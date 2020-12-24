Harvest Capital Credit Corporation to Merge into Portman Ridge Finance Corporation

NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ: HCAP) (“HCAP”) and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: PTMN) (the “Company” or “PTMN”) announced today that they have entered into a definitive agreement under which HCAP will merge with and into PTMN, a business development company managed by Sierra Crest Investment Management LLC (“Sierra Crest”), an affiliate of BC Partners Advisors L.P. (“BC Partners”).

The transaction has been approved by a unanimous vote of Special Committee of the Board of Directors of HCAP, the Board of Directors of HCAP (other than directors affiliated with HCAP’s external investment adviser who abstained from voting) and the Board of Directors of PTMN. In addition, the Board of Directors of HCAP will recommend that HCAP stockholders vote in favor of adoption and approval of the definitive merger agreement, subject to certain closing conditions.

Transaction Highlights

The combined company will be externally managed by Sierra Crest and is expected to have total assets of approximately $757 million, and a net asset value of approximately $248 million (each based on September 30, 2020 balance sheets, adjusted for estimated transaction expenses and PTMN’s recent merger with Garrison Capital Inc.);





Stockholders should expect to realize net investment income per share accretion following the closing of the transaction;





The transaction is expected to deliver operational synergies for the combined company as a result of the pro forma larger scale and elimination of redundant HCAP expenses;

Certain significant stockholders of HCAP have entered into voting support agreements with PTMN and agreed to vote their HCAP shares in favor of the transaction, which shares represent in aggregate approximately 31.6% of HCAP’s shares outstanding as of December 22, 2020; and





Following the transaction, current HCAP stockholders are expected to own approximately 16.6% of the combined company.



In connection with the transaction, HCAP stockholders will receive aggregate consideration equal to HCAP’s net asset value at closing. This consideration will be funded using PTMN shares (valued at 100% of PTMN’s net asset value per share at the time of closing of the transaction) and, to the extent the required number of PTMN shares exceeds 19.9% of the issued and outstanding shares of PTMN common stock immediately prior to the transaction closing, cash consideration in the amount of such excess. As described below, HCAP stockholders will have an opportunity, subject to certain limitations, to elect to receive either cash or PTMN shares in consideration for their HCAP shares. Additionally, all HCAP stockholders will receive an additional cash payment from Sierra Crest of $2.15 million in the aggregate, or approximately $0.36 per share.