 

Sandfire Resources America Inc. Closes Rights Offering

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sandfire Resources America Inc. (TSX.V: "SFR"; OTCQB: "SRAFF") ("Sandfire America" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced rights offering, issuing 200,539,763 common shares of the Company for gross proceeds of $30,080,965 (the "Rights Offering"), representing 100% of the total rights offered.

The Company’s largest shareholder, Sandfire BC Holdings Inc. (“Sandfire BC”), fully exercised its basic subscription privilege to purchase its pro rata share of the common shares offered, being 170,869,433 common shares, and also purchased an additional 17,739,705 common shares through the exercise of its additional subscription privilege, for a total subscription of 188,609,138 common shares.

In total, 181,725,334 common shares issued in the Rights Offering were distributed under basic subscription privileges, of which 59,379 were distributed to insiders of the Company and 181,665,955 were distributed to non-insiders. 18,814,429 common shares were issued under additional subscription privileges, up to 50,000 of which were distributed to insiders of the Company and up to 18,764,429 were distributed to non-insiders. To the knowledge of the Company, no person became an insider as a result of the Rights Offering.

Upon completion of the Rights Offering, the total number of issued and outstanding common shares of the Company is now 1,022,752,794. Sandfire BC now owns 86.93% of the Company’s issued and outstanding common shares. The Company did not pay any fees or commissions in connection with the distribution of securities in the Rights Offering.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the rights offering to further advance the Black Butte Copper project, repay loans owed to Sandfire BC and for general working capital purposes. Further details of the Rights Offering are contained in the Company’s rights offering circular, which has been filed on SEDAR under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy the securities of the Company. There shall be no offer or sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification of such securities under the laws of any such jurisdiction.

ABOUT SANDFIRE RESOURCES AMERICA INC.

Sandfire Resources America Inc. is a growth company focused on the exploration, development, and mining of its 100% owned flagship property, the Black Butte Copper project in central Montana, USA. The Company is led by a highly experienced executive management team that has a successful track record of building shareholder value through exploration, corporate finance, and mine development.

