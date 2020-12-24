Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Leading experts to evaluate the clinical and regulatory path to approval in the US market of COVAXIN, a whole-virion inactivated COVID-19 vaccine

MALVERN, Pa., Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocugen, Inc., (NASDAQ: OCGN), a leading biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing a pipeline of innovative therapies, today announced the appointment of a vaccine scientific advisory board comprised of leading academic and industry experts in the vaccine field to evaluate the clinical and regulatory path to approval in the US market of Bharat Biotech’s COVAXIN, a whole-virion inactivated COVID-19 vaccine candidate to be co-developed by Ocugen and Bharat Biotech for the US market.

