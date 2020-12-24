Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Leading experts to evaluate the clinical and regulatory path to approval in the US market of COVAXIN, a whole-virion inactivated COVID-19 vaccine
MALVERN, Pa., Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocugen, Inc., (NASDAQ: OCGN), a leading biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing a pipeline of innovative therapies, today
announced the appointment of a vaccine scientific advisory board comprised of leading academic and industry experts in the vaccine field to evaluate the clinical and regulatory path to approval in
the US market of Bharat Biotech’s COVAXIN, a whole-virion inactivated COVID-19 vaccine candidate to be co-developed by Ocugen and Bharat Biotech for the US market.
Dr. Shankar Musunuri, Chairman, CEO, and Co-Founder of Ocugen remarked, “We are thrilled to welcome this group of esteemed thought leaders to the Ocugen team to assist in our co-development with Bharat Biotech of COVAXIN. This unique yet traditional vaccine candidate is different from other options currently available in the US market with potentially broader coverage against multiple protein antigens of the virus.”
The vaccine scientific advisory board consists of:
Satish Chandran, PhD, Wyeth Vaccines, Pfizer, Nucleonics, Somahlution
Dr. Chandran founded Somahlution and is currently the Somahlution’s Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board of Directors since inception in 2010. Prior to Somahlution he was the Chief Technology Officer at Pfizer Biotherapeutics and prior to that was the COO and CSO of Nucleonics, Inc. Satish started his biotech career at Apollon, Inc., headed the DNA vaccines at Wyeth Vaccines. He is a biotechnology veteran with nearly 30 years of leadership positions. Over the last 30 years, his career in biological research and development has spanned across academia and industry; early start up and mid-stage biotech companies and in large pharmaceutical companies. Satish’s passion and strength are in building and assembling teams and taking novel concepts and therapeutic strategies into products through development, regulatory approval, and commercialization. He is currently on the Board of Directors and serves as scientific advisor and consultant to several biotechnology companies.
