 

Birks Group Provides Business Update

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.12.2020, 02:30  |  100   |   |   

Birks Group Inc. (the “Company” or “Birks Group”) (NYSE American: BGI), today provided a business update stating that as of December 23, 2020, 22 of the Company’s 29 stores across Canada are open and serving clients in accordance with the directives of local government and public health officials.

In accordance with current provincial restrictions to address the “second wave” of the COVID-19 pandemic, six of the Company’s Ontario stores, including its flagship Bloor Street store, and its Winnipeg store in Manitoba, have been temporarily closed for in-person shopping. As a result of further provincial restrictions that were recently announced, required temporary closings for in-person shopping have been extended to all of the Company’s Ontario stores starting on December 26, 2020. We currently expect the required closings to last until January 23, 2021. In addition, starting December 25, 2020, all Québec stores will be temporarily closed for in-person shopping until January 10, 2021. The Company’s remaining 13 stores in British Columbia, Alberta and Saskatchewan remain open for in-store shopping.

Birks Group expects that its revenue for the month of January 2021 will be negatively impacted by these stores closures and, as a result of these developments, the Company is implementing measures to mitigate the financial impact of these closures, including reducing operating expenses and extending payment terms with various stakeholders.

Curbside pick up will be available by appointment only at the following locations affected by the government restrictions:

Ontario

  • Maison Birks Downtown Toronto - Bloor Street
  • Maison Birks Yorkdale Shopping Centre
  • Maison Birks First Canadian Place
  • Maison Birks Sherway Gardens
  • Maison Birks Rideau Centre

Quebec

  • Maison Birks Sainte Catherine Street Montréal

“While some of our boutiques may be temporarily closed for in-store shopping, there are still a number of ways for clients to access Maison Birks’ elevated client service,” says Jean-Christophe Bédos, President and CEO of Birks Group. “Through our Concierge Service, virtual appointments and ecommerce, we are available for our clients and able to help them shop safely during this time. MaisonBirks.com is the #1 e-commerce destination in Canada for luxury watches and jewellery. We remain committed to, and recently invested in technological equipment for the purpose of, offering the highest possible quality in individual video shopping to our clients.”

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Birks Group Provides Business Update Birks Group Inc. (the “Company” or “Birks Group”) (NYSE American: BGI), today provided a business update stating that as of December 23, 2020, 22 of the Company’s 29 stores across Canada are open and serving clients in accordance with the directives …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Palantir Continues Vital NHS Work With $31.5M Contract
Heritage Cannabis to Acquire Premium 5 Ltd.
Pfizer and BioNTech to Supply the U.S. with 100 Million Additional Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine
Mogo to Make Corporate Investment in Bitcoin
Health Canada Authorizes Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in Canada
Quidel Receives Emergency Use Authorization for Moderately Complex Solana SARS Molecular Test for ...
Eurofins Launches COVID-19 PCR Tests With At-Home Self-Sampling Options in Europe and Donates ...
Lippert Components Subsidiary Completes Acquisition of Veada Industries
Merck Announces Supply Agreement with U.S. Government for Initial Doses of Investigational ...
In the Course of the Implementation Process of Its Financial Restructuring, Europcar Mobility Group ...
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
 ImmunityBio Announces Primary Endpoint Met of Phase 2/3 Trial for BCG Unresponsive Non-Muscle ...
Sesen Bio Submits Completed Biologics License Application to the FDA for Vicineum and Has Requested ...
Palantir Continues Vital NHS Work With $31.5M Contract
CytRx Comments on Proposed Combination of ImmunityBio and NantKwest
Clean Energy Lauds Passage of Alternative Fuel Tax Credit by Congress
Moderna Announces FDA Authorization of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in U.S.
Washington Prime Group Announces Completion of 1-for-9 Reverse Stock Split
Prescription Opioid Use in the U.S. has Declined by 60% from 2011 Peak, According to New Report ...
Titel
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity