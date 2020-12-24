 

Staffing 360 Solutions Announces Pricing of $2.5 million Public Offering of Common Stock

NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAF), a staffing company executing an international buy-integrate-build strategy through the acquisition of staffing organizations in the United States and the United Kingdom, today announced that it has priced its previously announced underwritten public offering of 4,188,405 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $0.60 per share, for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $2.5 million. In addition, Staffing 360 Solutions has granted the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 628,260 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on or about December 29, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

The Company intends to use 75% of the net proceeds from the proposed offering to redeem a portion of its outstanding note due September 30, 2022, and 25% of the net proceeds from this offering to redeem a portion of its Series E Preferred Stock.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as sole book-running manager for the offering.

A shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-230503) relating to the public offering of the shares of common stock described above was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and was declared effective on April 11, 2019. The offering of the shares of common stock is being made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus that forms a part of the registration statement. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering have been filed with the SEC and are available on the SEC's website located http://www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus will be filed with the SEC and may be obtained, when available, from H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC, 430 Park Avenue, 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by calling (646) 975-6996 or by emailing placements@hcwco.com or at the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

