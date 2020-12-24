PRESS RELEASE - REGULATED INFORMATION





Gosselies, Belgium, 24 December 2020, 7am CET – BONE THERAPEUTICS (Euronext Brussels and Paris: BOTHE), the cell therapy company addressing unmet medical needs in orthopedics and other diseases, today announces an increase in the total number of voting rights and shares as a result of the issuance of new shares in a private placement on 16 December 2020. The following information is published in accordance with Article 15 of the Belgian Law of 2 May 2007 on the publication of major shareholdings in issuers whose shares are admitted to trading on regulated market.

Total amount of share capital on 8 October 2020 EUR 6,166,384 Total number of shares with voting rights on 8 October 2020 12,069,287 Total number of new shares issued on 16 December 2020 4,408,881



