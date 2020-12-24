Bone Therapeutics SA Information on the total number of voting rights and shares
PRESS RELEASE - REGULATED INFORMATION
Gosselies, Belgium, 24 December 2020, 7am CET – BONE THERAPEUTICS (Euronext Brussels and Paris: BOTHE), the cell therapy company addressing unmet medical needs in orthopedics and other diseases, today announces an increase in the total number of voting rights and shares as a result of the issuance of new shares in a private placement on 16 December 2020. The following information is published in accordance with Article 15 of the Belgian Law of 2 May 2007 on the publication of major shareholdings in issuers whose shares are admitted to trading on regulated market.
|Total amount of share capital on 8 October 2020
|EUR 6,166,384
|Total number of shares with voting rights on 8 October 2020
|12,069,287
|Total number of new shares issued on 16 December 2020
|4,408,881
|Total amount of share capital on 16 December 2020
|EUR 8,414,913
|Total number of shares with voting rights on 16 December 2020
|16,478,168
|Total number of voting rights (denominator) on 16 December 2020
|16,478,168
|Total number of attributed warrants
|232,887 (1)
|Total number of convertible bonds outstanding
|1,600
|Total number of shares with voting rights that can be issued following the exercise of the attributed warrants, and the conversion of the convertible bonds
|804,315 (2)
(1) The total number of attributed warrants has increased by 99,832 warrants granted under the existing warrant plans.
(2)
- 232,887 shares can be issued in case all 232,887 attributed warrants are exercised.
- 571,428 shares can be issued in case all 1,600 convertible bonds outstanding, issued in the private placement on 6 May 2020, are converted into shares based on the predetermined conversion price of EUR 7.00.
About Bone Therapeutics
Bone Therapeutics is a leading biotech company focused on the development of innovative products to address high unmet needs in orthopedics and other diseases. The Company has a, diversified portfolio of cell and biologic therapies at different stages ranging from pre-clinical programs in immunomodulation to mid-to-late stage clinical development for orthopedic conditions, targeting markets with large unmet medical needs and limited innovation.
