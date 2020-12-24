Article 14, first paragraph, of the Law of 2 May 2007 on disclosure of major holdings

Gosselies, Belgium, 24 December 2020, 7am CET – BONE THERAPEUTICS (Euronext Brussels and Paris: BOTHE), the cell therapy company addressing unmet medical needs in orthopedics and other diseases, today announces that it has received a transparency notification dated 22 December 2020 indicating that the shareholdings held by CPH Banque have crossed above the threshold of 5% following the issuance of new shares of Bone Therapeutics via a private placement on 11 December 2020. The new shares were delivered to the participating investors on 16 December 2020.

The notification dated 22 December 2020 contains the following information:

Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights

Notification by: A person that notifies alone

Person subject to the notification requirement: CPH Banque

Transaction date: 16 December 2020

Threshold that is crossed: 5%

Denominator: 16,478,168

Notified details:

Voting rights After the transaction Holder of voting rights # of voting rights % of voting rights CPH Banque 1,333,333 8.09%

The notification can be consulted on the website of Bone Therapeutics, under the heading "Shareholder Information".





