BGHL (GBP) NAV(s)
BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED
Ordinary Shares
The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company.
Close of business 23 Dec 2020.
Estimated NAV
|Euro Shares
|Sterling Shares
|Estimated NAV
|€ 25.8618
|£ 22.7076
|Estimated MTD return
|2.69 %
|2.28 %
|Estimated YTD return
|12.94 %
|10.04 %
|Estimated ITD return
|158.62 %
|127.08 %
NAV and returns are calculated net of management and performance fees
Market information
|Euro Shares
|Amsterdam (AEX)
|London (LSE)
|Market Close
|€ 20.20
|N/A
|Premium/discount to estimated NAV
|-21.89 %
|N/A
|Sterling Shares
|Amsterdam (AEX)
|London (LSE)
|Market Close
|N/A
|GBX 1,800.00
|Premium/discount to estimated NAV
|N/A
|-20.73 %
Transactions in own securities purchased into treasury
|Ordinary Shares
|Euro Shares
|Sterling Shares
|Number of shares
|N/A
|N/A
|Average Price
|N/A
|N/A
|Range of Price
|N/A
|N/A
