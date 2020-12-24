In line with our corporate philosophy, we are certain that every worthwhilethought we turn into a noble deed brings us all closer to the consciousness inwhich we should all live: for do good and it will be done unto you!To put it clearly in spiritual metaphors, the words of every spiritual leader ismore than true, especially in this particular era: "Forgiveness is the message".Hard facts are our message, this also applies to some unspeakable allegations,false testimonies and above all malice, which are voiced again and again towardsmy Community and Associates!I am not an apostle, I am not a saviour and yes we are all only human, but as ahuman being and as a board member of my community and as a family man, I saywith my heart and mind: "Follow your own sense, follow what you believe, followthe vision that makes you happy and don't let it stop you from doing what youwant to do!"As Chairman of the GSB Gold Standard Group, I would like to state and affirmhere: "The GSB team has worked hard for over two years to innovate the G999, ahighly complex project that can and will help all people, as well as industries.This is clearly a fact and not just a full-bodied promise!"The same applies to the GS Partners platform, which enables people from all overthe world to earn their daily salary in real time without being dependent onanyone. Our Partners are already earning, even in these difficult times oflockdowns and the restrictions that come with it! That is why I come back to theannounced special, to the message of the here and now.Because my heart is full of gratitude for all the people who are part of ourcommunity, we are introducing a very special incentive for you! Why? Because Iwant to put my words into action.With this in mind, I have decided here and now to offer prizes totalling USDT3,500,000 ($3.5 million) with top prizes that include real estate and much more,so that you, our GS Partner Community and Members have the opportunity to "havea roof over your heads", as they so aptly say. A roof characterised by love andfuture security!These prizes will be installed in a public wallet, which is why, as Chairman ofthe Board of GSB Gold Standard Group, I will officially announce these prizes ina corporate call this coming Saturday, 26 December 2020, along with the termsand conditions that go with them!With these awards, I would like to say thank you, first and foremost, from thebottom of my heart and touched by the trust shown.Grateful above all for the fact that in such a short time over 40,000 (fortythousand) more members have joined our community!As I said, we as GSB Gold Standard Group will follow up our words and theannounced prices with deeds. Deeds by which we will certainly be judged, but itis important not only to think about today, but also about tomorrow. Thisdetermines all our actions!I, Josip Heit, as chairman of the board of GSB Gold Standard, must and willalways be a role model! Our community is in all respects above all a home forpeople who have a hard time in these times.So, dear worldwide GS Partners and Members, be curious about the coming days andweeks!With this in mind, I wish you all a blessed, peaceful and, above all, healthyChristmas, regardless of your religion or faith. My heartfelt thoughts are withyou and your families, yours sincerely Josip Heit.Website: https://G999main.netPressContact:GSB Gold Standard Banking Corporation AGGroße Bleichen 3520354 HamburgGermanyPress Department:Ms BergerTelephone: +49 40 376 69 19 - 0Fax: +49 40 376 69 89 - 3Mail: mailto:Media@G999main.netAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/138064/4798859OTS: GSB Gold Standard Banking Corporation AG