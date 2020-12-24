TransGlobe Energy Corporation Announces Director/PDMR Shareholdings
AIM & TSX: "TGL" & NASDAQ: "TGA"
CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransGlobe Energy Corporation (“TransGlobe” or the “Company”) announces that it was notified on December 22, 2020 that Steven Sinclair acquired common shares as follows.
|PDMR
|
Date of
Acquisition
|
Number of
Common Shares
Acquired
|Price
|
Number of Common
Shares held following
the transaction
|
% of Company's
issued share
capital held
|Steven Sinclair
|December 22, 2020
|25,000
|CAD $1.1374
|75,000
|0.103%
Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
|1
|Details of PDMR
|a)
|Name
|Steven Sinclair
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position / status
|Non-Executive Director
|b)
|Initial notification / amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer
|a)
|Name
|TransGlobe Energy Corporation
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier
|549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03
|4
|Details of the transaction(s)
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument
|Common Shares
|b)
|Identification code
|
ISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary
