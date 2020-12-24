 

TransGlobe Energy Corporation Announces Director/PDMR Shareholdings

AIM & TSX:  "TGL" & NASDAQ:  "TGA"

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransGlobe Energy Corporation (“TransGlobe” or the “Company”) announces that it was notified on December 22, 2020 that Steven Sinclair acquired common shares as follows.

 PDMR Date of
Acquisition 		  Number of
Common Shares
Acquired 		  Price   Number of Common
Shares held following
the transaction 		  % of Company's
issued share
capital held 		 
 Steven Sinclair December 22, 2020   25,000   CAD $1.1374   75,000   0.103%  

Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

1   Details of PDMR      
a)   Name Steven Sinclair
2   Reason for the notification  
a)   Position / status Non-Executive Director
b)   Initial notification / amendment Initial notification
3   Details of the issuer  
a)   Name TransGlobe Energy Corporation
b)   Legal Entity Identifier 549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03
4   Details of the transaction(s)  
a)   Description of the financial instrument Common Shares
b)   Identification code ISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary
