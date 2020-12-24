TransGlobe Energy Corporation Announces Director/PDMR Shareholdings

AIM & TSX: "TGL" & NASDAQ: "TGA"



CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransGlobe Energy Corporation (“TransGlobe” or the “Company”) announces that it was notified on December 22, 2020 that Steven Sinclair acquired common shares as follows.

PDMR Date of

Acquisition Number of

Common Shares

Acquired Price Number of Common

Shares held following

the transaction % of Company's

issued share

capital held Steven Sinclair December 22, 2020 25,000 CAD $1.1374 75,000 0.103%

Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014