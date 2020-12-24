Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Operational Update - Kyalla 117 N2-1H ST2

24 December 2020 - Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSXV: FO, AIM: FOG) provides an update on exploration activity with respect to Kyalla 117 N2-1H ST2 well (“Kyalla 117”) in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

As announced on 10 December 2020, the JV decided to execute operations without delay to re-enter Kyalla 117 with coiled tubing and apply nitrogen lift to lower the pressure in the wellbore and to assist with achieving and sustaining gas breakthrough. If successful, this would allow extended production testing to commence.

The coiled tubing unit and all necessary consumables have arrived at the wellsite and the rigging up of the equipment is in progress. Nitrogen lift operations are expected to commence in the next few days.

Further updates will be provided to the market as appropriate.

Philip O’Quigley (CEO of Falcon) commented:

“We look forward to updating the market as information from operations becomes available”

This announcement has been reviewed by Dr. Gábor Bada, Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd’s Head of Technical Operations. Dr. Bada obtained his geology degree at the Eötvös L. University in Budapest, Hungary and his PhD at the Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam, the Netherlands. He is a member of AAPG.

About Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is an international oil & gas company engaged in the exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas assets, with the current portfolio focused in Australia, South Africa and Hungary. Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is incorporated in British Columbia, Canada and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland with a technical team based in Budapest, Hungary.

Falcon Oil & Gas Australia Limited is a c. 98% subsidiary of Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. Falcon Oil & Gas Australia Limited and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Origin Energy Limited (ASX: ORG) (“Origin Energy”) are joint venture partners in respect of the Beetaloo project.