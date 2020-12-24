 

First drawing of a tranche of OCEANE from the bond financing line announced on December 17, 2020

Éragny-sur-Oise, France, December 24, 2020, 8h30 CET – Safe Orthopaedics (FR0013467123 - ALSAF), a company specializing in the design, manufacturing and marketing of single-use technologies for spinal surgeries, delivering the safest treatment for spinal fractures urgently treated, announces the execution of the flexible bond financing line announced on December 17, 2020 broken down in 24 degressive OCEANE tranche, with the Luxembourg investment fund European High Growth Opportunities Securitization Fund (the “Investor”), by issuance of 1.680 Tranche Warrants for bonds convertible or exchangeable into new and/or existing shares with a part value of 5.000 € each (the “OCEANE”), decided by the Chief Executive Officer on December 23, 2020, the drawing of the first tranche of this program being initially planned on January 2020.
Due to favorable market conditions, and in accordance with the bond financing line documentation, this drawing takes place a few days in advance, following the proposal from the Investor.
The Company will keep on its website (www.safeorthopaedics.com) (Investors > Documentation)
an up-to-date follow-up table of the OCEANE and the outstanding shares.

About Safe Orthopaedics 

Founded in 2010, Safe Orthopaedics is a French medical technology company, a pioneer of the design and marketing of innovative ready-to-use technologies (single-use implants and instruments) for spinal fractures treatments. The company develops and manufactures kits combining sterile implants and single-use instruments, available at any time for the surgeon. These technologies enable minimally invasive approach, reducing the risk of cross contamination and infection, in the interest of the patient with a positive impact on hospitalization durations and costs. Protected by 17 patent families, the SteriSpineTM PS are CE marked and FDA approved. Safe Orthopaedics has its headquarters close to Paris (95610 Eragny-sur-Oise - France) has subsidiaries in the UK, Germany, United States and in the Lyon area where the manufacturing company is located. The Group employs around 150 employees.

For more information: www.SafeOrthopaedics.com  

Contacts
Safe Orthopaedics
François-Henri Reynaud
Directeur Administratif & Financier
Tél. : +33 (0)1 34 21 50 00
investors@safeorthopaedics.com

Press Relations
Ulysse Communication
Pierre-Louis Germain / +33 (0)6 64 79 97 61 / plgermain@ulysse-communication.com
Bruno Arabian / +33 (0)6 87 88 47 26 / barabian@ulysse-communication.com    


