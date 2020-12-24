Announcement from Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA and HKEX: 9988, the “Company”) announced that today it received a notice of investigation (the “Notice”) from the State Administration for Market Regulation of the People’s Republic of China (the “SAMR”). The Notice states that the SAMR has commenced an investigation pursuant to the Anti-Monopoly Law of the People’s Republic of China. We will actively cooperate with the SAMR’s investigation. The Company’s business operations remain normal.

