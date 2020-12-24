 

Global Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market to Grow as Governments Show Resilience in Stipulating Industrial Safety Standards - TMR

24.12.2020   

- Growing awareness amongst the masses about the need for consuming unadulterated products has played a pivotal role in driving sales across the global testing, inspection, and certification market

- Emergence of new entities and authorities who are entrusted with the responsibility of providing certifications and quality approvals has aided market expansion

ALBANY, N.Y., Dec. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The demand within the global testing, inspection, and certification market is set to touch unprecedented heights in the years to follow. The quest of leading industries to maintain a robust systems of quality checks and certifications has driven demand within the global market. Moreover, governments across the globe have shown resilience in managing critical industries. The need for ensuring safety and seamless control over the operations of mission-critical activities in industries and sectors has played a vital role in propelling sales across the global testing, inspection, and certification market. Besides, use of quality certifications as a part of marketing and promotion efforts of companies has also given a thrust to market expansion.

The total value of the global testing, inspection, and certification market is set to touch by the end of US$ 367,336.4 Mn by the end of 2027. The value generated across this market is a function of the efforts made by industrial heads in elevating the bar of quality checks on products and services. The CAGR of the global testing, inspection, and certification market for the period between 2020 and 2027 is tabulated at 8.0%. The stellar CAGR of the global testing, inspection, and certification market can be attributed to the use of quality certifications across investment-heavy sectors and industries.

Key Findings of Report

  • Advancements in Food and Beverages Inspection

Cases of negligence with regard to testing of food products have caused alarm across several sections of the society. Consumer forums have shown immense grit in ensuring that the customers are aware of the ills of consuming unhealthy and adulterated food products. Besides, government entities are also employing testing technologies and systems to ensure safety and hygiene across the food industry. Henceforth, the global testing, inspection, and certification market is treading along a lucrative pathway in recent years. Furthermore, dedicated food inspection authorities have been set up across various verticals of the food industry.

