 

Mechel Wins Award for Social and Ecological Projects in Chelyabinsk

PJSC Mechel : Mechel Wins Award for Social and Ecological Projects in Chelyabinsk

24.12.2020
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

MECHEL WINS AWARD FOR SOCIAL AND ECOLOGICAL PROJECTS
IN CHELYABINSK

 

Moscow, Russia - 24 December 2020 - Mechel Group became a laureate of the "Region Development. Best for Russia 2020" Award. For the contest, the company submitted its projects of improving Chelyabinsk's environment and promoting the region's stable development.

The award aims to highlight the most efficient regional practices that enable fruitful cooperation between businesses, society and authorities in the business's territory of presence. The award's expert council, which includes heads and representatives of more than 20 Russian regions, voted on the best projects in 14 key categories, from retail to digital technologies.

One of the program's priorities is to showcase best regional practices aimed at resolving acute social and economic problems. Mechel became the best in the "Social Projects and Stable Development" category, winning the Best Ecological Project nomination.

Mechel presented its social and ecological initiatives for consideration, including the project of urban beautification and greening in Chelyabinsk's courtyards and public areas. Over the past three years, the company joined forces with public ecologists to conduct over 150 such events, planting more than 2,000 trees and shrubs and distributing more than 30,000 free saplings to city dwellers. Mechel also arranged for compensatory planting in Chelyabinsk's Balandino Wood that had suffered from forest fires - a total of 100,000 pine saplings were planted there.

The company also presented for expert evaluation its ecological grant contest Eco-Projector, which had been held three times in a row. Proactive city inhabitants present their ecological projects for consideration by the contest's jury. Experts choose the most important ideas for ecological education, volunteering and city beautification. Authors of the best projects receive the company's grants for implementation. Over these three years, more than 80 ecological initiatives were implemented with Mechel's support.

