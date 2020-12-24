NEC Laboratories Europe's Unikraft Doubles Cloud Computing Efficiency with Groundbreaking Technology

In stark contrast to other unikernel projects, Unikraft has developed a trulymodular unikernel common code base. This makes building tailored-made(uni)kernels much faster than before. "Without Unikraft, you have to choosebetween unikernel projects that only work for a specific language orapplication, or projects that aim to support POSIX but do so while sacrificingperformance thus defeating the purpose of using unikernels in the first place,"says Dr. Felipe Huici, Senior Research Scientist at NEC Laboratories Europe anda core contributor to Unikraft technology. "Unikraft aims to run a large set ofoff-the-shelf applications and programming languages but still allows for easycustomization and even removal of unneeded kernel parts. It also provides a setof rich, performance-oriented APIs that allows applications to achieve evenhigher performance."In addition, because Unikraft specializes the entire software stack, itsdeployed images have a minimal Trusted Computing Base, and are thus more robustagainst attack.NEC Laboratories Europe is currently running a proof of concept program forUnikraft and seeking companies who base their business on public cloudinfrastructure. Managed in collaboration with Heidelberg Technology Park and theinnovation consultancy SOMMERRUST, the program will pair companies with leadingNEC Laboratories experts to define their specific cloud resource needs andimplement Unikraft technology to improve cloud server efficiencies. Companiesinterested in participating in the program should contact unikraft@neclab.eu.For more information visit:https://www.linux.com/news/cut-your-cloud-computing-costs-by-half-with-unikraft/About NEC Laboratories Europe GmbHNEC Laboratories Europe located in Heidelberg, Germany was established in 1997with special emphasis on meeting the needs of NEC Group's European customers. Itdedicates research, development, and standardization on cutting-edge informationand communication technologies for creating innovative social solutions. Ourmajor research areas are including 5G networks, data science, artificialintelligence, IoT platforms as well as IoT security and blockchain. Thesetechnologies will promote NEC Group's Solutions for a better Society in fieldsof digital health, lifeline and communication infrastructures, safer cities andpublic services.For additional information, please visit our website at: http://www.neclab.eu/About NEC Europe Ltd.NEC Europe Ltd. is a wholly owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, a leader in theintegration of IT network technologies that benefit businesses and people aroundthe world. NEC Europe Ltd. is building upon its heritage and reputation forinnovation and quality by providing its expertise, solutions and services to abroad range of customers, from telecom operators to enterprises and the publicsector.For additional information, please visit the NEC Europe Ltd. home page at:http://uk.nec.com/NEC is a registered trademark of NEC Corporation. All Rights Reserved. Otherproduct or service marks mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respectiveowners. ©2020 NEC Corporation.Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1339677/NEC_Laboratories_Europe_Logo.jpgContact:Cameron O'DonohueMarketing CoordinatorNEC Laboratories Europe GmbHcameron.odonohue@neclab.eu+49 6221 4342-251E-mail: communications@neclab.euAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/150721/4798894OTS: NEC Laboratories Europe GmbH