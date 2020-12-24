 

NEC Laboratories Europe's Unikraft Doubles Cloud Computing Efficiency with Groundbreaking Technology

Heidelberg, Germany (ots/PRNewswire) - NEC Laboratories Europe recently
demonstrated the effectiveness of its Unikraft technology by doubling the data
throughput on a NGINX web server while running on Amazon Web Services (AWS).
This is compared to the same web server running on a Linux-based image. The
result is equivalent to reducing server resource costs by half, as it enables
the same data throughput (requests/sec.) with a smaller and cheaper instance.

Unikraft, a Linux Foundation open source project, achieves such rates through
specialization; easily allowing users to build a custom operating system and
software stack tailored to the needs of a specific application, and ready to
deploy as an AWS image. Such unikernels have shown great promise and performance
numbers (e.g., boot times of a few milliseconds, memory consumption of only a
few MBs and high throughput), but their Achilles heel has been that they often
require substantial expert work to create them, and that at least part of the
work has to be redone for each additional application.

In stark contrast to other unikernel projects, Unikraft has developed a truly
modular unikernel common code base. This makes building tailored-made
(uni)kernels much faster than before. "Without Unikraft, you have to choose
between unikernel projects that only work for a specific language or
application, or projects that aim to support POSIX but do so while sacrificing
performance thus defeating the purpose of using unikernels in the first place,"
says Dr. Felipe Huici, Senior Research Scientist at NEC Laboratories Europe and
a core contributor to Unikraft technology. "Unikraft aims to run a large set of
off-the-shelf applications and programming languages but still allows for easy
customization and even removal of unneeded kernel parts. It also provides a set
of rich, performance-oriented APIs that allows applications to achieve even
higher performance."

In addition, because Unikraft specializes the entire software stack, its
deployed images have a minimal Trusted Computing Base, and are thus more robust
against attack.

NEC Laboratories Europe is currently running a proof of concept program for
Unikraft and seeking companies who base their business on public cloud
infrastructure. Managed in collaboration with Heidelberg Technology Park and the
innovation consultancy SOMMERRUST, the program will pair companies with leading
NEC Laboratories experts to define their specific cloud resource needs and
implement Unikraft technology to improve cloud server efficiencies. Companies
interested in participating in the program should contact unikraft@neclab.eu.

For more information visit:
https://www.linux.com/news/cut-your-cloud-computing-costs-by-half-with-unikraft/

About NEC Laboratories Europe GmbH

NEC Laboratories Europe located in Heidelberg, Germany was established in 1997
with special emphasis on meeting the needs of NEC Group's European customers. It
dedicates research, development, and standardization on cutting-edge information
and communication technologies for creating innovative social solutions. Our
major research areas are including 5G networks, data science, artificial
intelligence, IoT platforms as well as IoT security and blockchain. These
technologies will promote NEC Group's Solutions for a better Society in fields
of digital health, lifeline and communication infrastructures, safer cities and
public services.

For additional information, please visit our website at: http://www.neclab.eu/

About NEC Europe Ltd.

NEC Europe Ltd. is a wholly owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, a leader in the
integration of IT network technologies that benefit businesses and people around
the world. NEC Europe Ltd. is building upon its heritage and reputation for
innovation and quality by providing its expertise, solutions and services to a
broad range of customers, from telecom operators to enterprises and the public
sector.

For additional information, please visit the NEC Europe Ltd. home page at:
http://uk.nec.com/

NEC is a registered trademark of NEC Corporation. All Rights Reserved. Other
product or service marks mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective
owners. ©2020 NEC Corporation.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1339677/NEC_Laboratories_Europe_Logo.jpg

Contact:

Cameron O'Donohue
Marketing Coordinator
NEC Laboratories Europe GmbH
cameron.odonohue@neclab.eu
+49 6221 4342-251
E-mail: communications@neclab.eu

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/150721/4798894
OTS: NEC Laboratories Europe GmbH


