Greenwich LifeSciences to Ring Nasdaq Opening Bell on December 28

Snehal Patel, CEO of Greenwich LifeSciences, will be joined by members of the Greenwich LifeSciences team for the virtual ceremony, which will begin at approximately 9:20 am EST. The ceremony can be viewed on the Nasdaq MarketSite Tower in Times Square, at 43 rd Street and Broadway, New York, NY, and will be video streamed live at: https://livestream.com/accounts/27896496/events/9449100 .

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GLSI) (the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of GP2, an immunotherapy to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery, today announced that it will ring the Nasdaq opening bell on December 28, 2020, in celebration of its recently completed initial public offering (IPO).

The bell ringing will take place at 9:30 am EST, signifying the start of the day’s trading session. A replay of the ceremony will be available at a later date on the Company’s website: https://investor.greenwichlifesciences.com/.

“I am honored to virtually ring the Nasdaq opening bell on behalf of the Greenwich LifeSciences team,” commented Patel. “The bell ringing ceremony is a great opportunity to celebrate the major milestone of the Company going public. We are developing our GP2 immunotherapy to prevent breast cancer recurrences. With the IPO and follow-on offering, we have now raised over $33m, and are funded through an interim analysis and data read out of the planned Phase III clinical trial, including the submission of a Biologics Licensing Application to the FDA for conditional marketing approval of GP2. We strive to improve outcomes for millions of women who will develop invasive breast cancer over their lifetime. Each of those survivors have the potential to experience breast cancer recurrences. We look forward to celebrating additional milestones and achievements with our shareholders in the near future.”

About Breast Cancer and HER2/neu Positivity

One in eight U.S. women will develop invasive breast cancer over her lifetime, with approximately 266,000 new breast cancer patients and 3.1 million breast cancer survivors in 2018. HER2/neu (human epidermal growth factor receptor 2) protein is a cell surface receptor protein that is expressed in a variety of common cancers, including in 75% of breast cancers at low (1+), intermediate (2+), and high (3+ or over-expressor) levels.