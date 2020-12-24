 

Transphorm Announces Closing of $15 Million Private Placement of Common Stock

Transphorm, Inc. (OTCQB: TGAN)—a pioneer in and global supplier of high reliability, high performance gallium nitride (GaN) power conversion products—today announced the closing of a common stock only private placement of 5,000,000 shares at a price of $3.00 per share, resulting in gross proceeds to Transphorm of $15.0 million, before deducting placement agent commissions, financial advisor fees and other offering expenses.

“We are very pleased with the strong support from the financial community for Transphorm’s vision and the representative growth opportunities for our high-voltage GaN power devices,” stated Mario Rivas, Chief Executive Officer. “In addition to strengthening Transphorm’s overall financial position, completion of this funding enables us to aggressively ramp production in support of secured design-ins for fast charging power adapter applications, while simultaneously expanding the sampling and qualification of our Gen IV and Gen V SuperGaN products for EV automotive applications. Entering 2021, we are well positioned to benefit from industry megatrends, such as 5G communications and vehicle electrification, due to the increasing demand for high reliability, high performance GaN power conversion devices that can deliver the features and functionality required by a growing cross-section of strategic partners and customers.”

Transphorm intends to utilize the net proceeds to scale volume shipments of GaN products for the fast charging power adapter, server, communication and gaming power supply markets as well as converters/inverters for industrial and renewable applications, expanded sampling and qualification in EV automotive applications, growth of its epi wafer business, as well as working capital to support general operations.

The securities sold in the private placement have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”) or any state or other jurisdiction’s securities laws, and may not be resold absent registration under, or exemption from registration under, the Securities Act. Transphorm has agreed to file a registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission registering the resale of the shares of common stock issued and sold in the private placement within 30 days of the closing of the private placement.

