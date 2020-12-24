 

LOTTO24 AG Merry Christmas - Tipp24 customer from North Rhine-Westphalia wins around EUR 4 million

Merry Christmas - Tipp24 customer from North Rhine-Westphalia wins around EUR 4 million

(Hamburg, 24 December 2020) A 52-year-old Tipp24 customer (tipp24.com) from North Rhine-Westphalia won the jackpot in the Wednesday draw of the German lottery LOTTO 6aus49 on 23 December 2020 with the numbers 11, 12, 13, 37, 38, 39 as well as the super number 7 and, together with four other jackpot winners, can look forward to EUR 3,918,006.30.

"That's what I call a Merry Christmas!" says Jonas Mattsson, CFO of LOTTO24 AG. "We are delighted to have been able to be Santa Claus for our Tipp24 customer with almost EUR 4 million and take this opportunity to wish all our customers a happy and healthy Christmas."

Following the successful completion of the takeover by ZEAL Network SE both LOTTO24 (lotto24.de) and Tipp24 (tipp24.com) are official partners of the German Association of State Lottery Companies (DLTB).

About LOTTO24 AG: LOTTO24 AG is Germany's leading online provider of state-licensed lottery products (lotto24.de, tipp24.com) brokers customers' tickets to the state lottery companies and the »Deutsche Fernsehlotterie«, for which it receives a commission. The offerings include among others »LOTTO 6aus49«, »Spiel 77«, »Super 6«, »EuroJackpot«, »GlücksSpirale«, lotto clubs, »Keno«, the »Deutsche Fernsehlotterie« and freiheit+. After its foundation in 2010 and IPO in 2012 on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard), LOTTO24 is now the market leader. In 2019, ZEAL Network SE acquired a majority shareholding in LOTTO24, which now belongs to the ZEAL Group. As a fast-growing company with a strong service and customer orientation, LOTTO24 aims to provide its customers online as well as mobile with the most convenient, secure and modern game experience possible.

Contact:
LOTTO24 AG
Vanina Hoffmann
Senior Manager Investor & Public Relations
Tel.: +49 40 82 22 39 - 501
E-mail: ir@lotto24.de
Internet: lotto24-ag.de
lotto24.de



