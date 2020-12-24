 

Medcolcanna Organics Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized Convertible Debenture Financing

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.12.2020, 12:30  |  20   |   |   

BOGOTÁ, Colombia, Dec. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medcolcanna Organics Inc. (“Medcolcanna”, “MCCN” or the “Company”) (NEO: MCCN), a leading Colombian and globally integrated cannabis company, is pleased to announce that it has closed on the second and final tranche of its previously announced offering of convertible debentures as per the press release dated August 28, 2020, raising gross aggregate proceeds of $0.25 million, bringing the total amount raised pursuant to this offering to $1.25 million, being the full amount previously disclosed. The offering consists of convertible secured debentures (the “Debentures”). The Debentures are convertible into common shares in the capital of the Company (“Common Shares”) on the following terms: the Debentures are issuable in $1,000 increments and are convertible into Common Shares at a price of $0.20 per share (meaning 5,000 shares may be issued on the conversion of each Debenture) and will have a term of two (2) years from the date of issuance, with interest payable twice yearly of fourteen percent (14%) per annum (simple not compounded), payable in cash or shares. The Debentures will be subject to earlier redemption by the Company in the event the Common Shares are trading on the facilities of the Neo Exchange Inc. (or such other stock exchange on which the Common Shares may then be trading) at a volume weighted average trading price at or above $0.40 per share for a period of not less than ten (10) consecutive trading days.

The Debentures include five common share purchase warrants (each, a “Warrant”) for every one (1) dollar of principal amount of Debentures subscribed for, with each Warrant exercisable at a price of CDN$0.20 to purchase one Common Share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance. The Warrants will have a forced conversion feature whereby the Company will have the option to force the conversion of Warrants upon the Common Shares trading on the facilities of the Neo Exchange Inc. (or such other stock exchange on which the Common Shares may then be trading) at a volume weighted average trading price at or above $0.40 per share for a period of not less than ten (10) consecutive trading days.

Seite 1 von 3


Medcolcanna Organics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Medcolcanna Organics Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized Convertible Debenture Financing BOGOTÁ, Colombia, Dec. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Medcolcanna Organics Inc. (“Medcolcanna”, “MCCN” or the “Company”) (NEO: MCCN), a leading Colombian and globally integrated cannabis company, is pleased to announce that it has closed on the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Revive Therapeutics Provides Update on FDA Phase 3 Clinical Trial for Bucillamine in COVID-19 with ...
Cellectar Biosciences Announces Pricing of $24.5 Million Underwritten Public Offering and $20.5 ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Acceleration of Expiry Date of Warrants
Auxly’s Subsidiary KGK Science Receives Institutional Cannabis Research Licence from Health ...
Acasti Pharma Unaware of Any Material Change
Aequus Pharma 2021 Outlook and Holiday Wishes
Pfizer and BioNTech to Supply the U.S. with 100 Million Additional Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine
Gritstone Oncology Announces $110 Million Private Placement
Meeting of the Supervisory Board of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield on December 23, 2020
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
FDA Resumes eIND Approval for Severe-to-Critical COVID-19 Patients Use of Vyrologix (leronlimab) ...
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
Shell fourth quarter 2020 update note
Luckin Coffee Comments on Joint Provisional Liquidators’ First Report Provided to the Grand Court ...
Sorrento Announces It Has Submitted An Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Application to the FDA for ...
Neptune Dash Announces Change of Name to Neptune Digital Assets Corp.
FenixOro Intercepts 71 g/t Gold and Discovers Multiple New Gold Bearing Veins at Abriaqui
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...