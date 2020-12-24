Tauriga Sciences Inc. Funds the Entirety of the Master Services Agreement that it Recently Entered Into with CSTI

The Company has Now Resumed the Clinical Development of its Proposed Anti-Nausea Pharmaceutical Grade Version of Tauri-Gum

NEW YORK, NY, Dec. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: TAUG) (“Tauriga” or the “Company”), a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, with a proprietary line of functional “supplement” chewing gums (Flavors: Pomegranate, Blood Orange, Peach-Lemon, Pear Bellini, Mint, Black Currant) as well as two ongoing Biotechnologies initiatives, today announced that it has completed the funding of its financial obligations, pursuant to its recently executed Master Services Agreement (the “Agreement”) with North Carolina based Clinical Strategies & Tactics, Inc. (“CSTI”). In a recent public statement, the Company had confirmed its intent to fund the entirety of this Agreement, before the end of Calendar Year 2020. With this funding now complete, the Company is excited about its prospects for 2021 – as it pertains to its pharmaceutical development efforts.

On December 18, 2020 – The Company issued the following press release: “Tauriga Sciences Inc. Enters into Master Services Agreement with CSTI to Resume the Clinical Development of its Anti-Nausea Pharmaceutical Grade Version of Tauri-Gum”. Please refer back to the December 18, 2020 press release for additional information and details concerning the above-referenced Agreement.