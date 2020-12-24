 

Tauriga Sciences Inc. Funds the Entirety of the Master Services Agreement that it Recently Entered Into with CSTI

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.12.2020, 13:00  |  72   |   |   

The Company has Now Resumed the Clinical Development of its Proposed Anti-Nausea Pharmaceutical Grade Version of Tauri-Gum

NEW YORK, NY, Dec. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: TAUG) (“Tauriga” or the “Company”), a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, with a proprietary line of functional “supplement” chewing gums (Flavors: Pomegranate, Blood Orange, Peach-Lemon, Pear Bellini, Mint, Black Currant) as well as two ongoing Biotechnologies initiatives, today announced that it has completed the funding of its financial obligations, pursuant to its recently executed Master Services Agreement (the “Agreement”) with North Carolina based Clinical Strategies & Tactics, Inc. (“CSTI”).  In a recent public statement, the Company had confirmed its intent to fund the entirety of this Agreement, before the end of Calendar Year 2020.  With this funding now complete, the Company is excited about its prospects for 2021 – as it pertains to its pharmaceutical development efforts. 

On December 18, 2020 – The Company issued the following press release: “Tauriga Sciences Inc. Enters into Master Services Agreement with CSTI to Resume the Clinical Development of its Anti-Nausea Pharmaceutical Grade Version of Tauri-Gum”. Please refer back to the December 18, 2020 press release for additional information and details concerning the above-referenced Agreement.

Link to Tauriga’s December 18, 2020 Press Release:  https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2020/12/18/2148074/0/en/Tau ...

The delivery system for this proposed Pharmaceutical version is a modified version (substantially higher concentration of CBD) of the existing “Tauri-Gum” chewing gum formulation based on continued research and development. 

On March 18, 2020 the Company announced that it had filed a Provisional U.S. Patent covering its Pharmaceutical grade version of Tauri-Gum. This patent application, filed with the United States Patent & Trademark Office (“U.S.P.T.O.”), is titled: “MEDICATED CBD COMPOSITIONS, METHODS OF MANUFACTURING, AND METHODS OF TREATMENT.”
   
U.S. Provisional Patent Application No. 62/990,709

Below - CSTI Corporate Website:

Link:  http://www.csandti.com/index.html

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Tauriga Sciences Inc. Funds the Entirety of the Master Services Agreement that it Recently Entered Into with CSTI The Company has Now Resumed the Clinical Development of its Proposed Anti-Nausea Pharmaceutical Grade Version of Tauri-Gum NEW YORK, NY, Dec. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: TAUG) (“Tauriga” or the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Revive Therapeutics Provides Update on FDA Phase 3 Clinical Trial for Bucillamine in COVID-19 with ...
Cellectar Biosciences Announces Pricing of $24.5 Million Underwritten Public Offering and $20.5 ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Acceleration of Expiry Date of Warrants
Acasti Pharma Unaware of Any Material Change
Aequus Pharma 2021 Outlook and Holiday Wishes
Gritstone Oncology Announces $110 Million Private Placement
Meeting of the Supervisory Board of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield on December 23, 2020
VivoPower International PLC Announces Proposed $250m Australian Distribution Agreement for Tembo ...
Giyani Closes Upsized Private Placement Financing Raising Gross Proceeds of Approximately $7.5 ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
FDA Resumes eIND Approval for Severe-to-Critical COVID-19 Patients Use of Vyrologix (leronlimab) ...
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
Shell fourth quarter 2020 update note
Luckin Coffee Comments on Joint Provisional Liquidators’ First Report Provided to the Grand Court ...
Sorrento Announces It Has Submitted An Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Application to the FDA for ...
Neptune Dash Announces Change of Name to Neptune Digital Assets Corp.
FenixOro Intercepts 71 g/t Gold and Discovers Multiple New Gold Bearing Veins at Abriaqui
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...