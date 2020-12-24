 

Acerus Announces Waiver of Q4 Financial Covenant in Credit Agreement

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.12.2020, 13:30  |  48   |   |   

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation (“Acerus” or the “Company”) (TSX: ASP, OTCQB: ASPCF) today announced that it received a waiver letter from SWK Funding LLC (“SWK”) related to the required Minimum Revenue Covenant for Q4-2020 in its existing credit facility with Acerus.

All other terms and conditions in the SWK loan agreement remain unchanged.

About Acerus

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation is a Canadian-based specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the commercialization and development of innovative prescription products that improve patient experience, with a primary focus in the field of men’s health. The Company commercializes its products via its own salesforce in the United States and Canada, and through a global network of licensed distributors in other territories.

Acerus’ shares trade on TSX under the symbol ASP and on OTCQB under the symbol ASPCF. For more information, visit www.aceruspharma.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Information in this press release that is not current or historical factual information may constitute forward looking information within the meaning of securities laws. Implicit in this information are assumptions regarding our future operational results. These assumptions, although considered reasonable by the company at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect. Readers are cautioned that actual performance of the company is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including with respect to the Company’s ability to repay its debts and meet its financial covenants, and could differ materially from what is currently expected as set out above. In particular, these assumptions include but are not limited to, the following: the COVID-19 pandemic will not affect our business plan and that of our suppliers, the COVID-19 pandemic will not last many months and health care professionals will be available to hear about our products and to continue education programs related to them. For more exhaustive information on these risks and uncertainties you should refer to our annual information form dated March 3, 2020 which is available at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking information contained in this press release is based on our current estimates, expectations and projections, which we believe are reasonable as of the current date. You should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While we may elect to, we are under no obligation and do not undertake to update this information at any particular time, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities law.

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Acerus Announces Waiver of Q4 Financial Covenant in Credit Agreement Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation (“Acerus” or the “Company”) (TSX: ASP, OTCQB: ASPCF) today announced that it received a waiver letter from SWK Funding LLC (“SWK”) related to the required Minimum Revenue Covenant for Q4-2020 in its existing credit …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Heritage Cannabis to Acquire Premium 5 Ltd.
Health Canada Authorizes Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in Canada
ROYAL PHILIPS INVESTOR ALERT by The Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Royal Philips ...
Lippert Components Subsidiary Completes Acquisition of Veada Industries
Quidel Receives Emergency Use Authorization for Moderately Complex Solana SARS Molecular Test for ...
In the Course of the Implementation Process of Its Financial Restructuring, Europcar Mobility Group ...
Veolia Environnement:  information Relating to the Total Number of Voting Rights Forming the Share Capital
United States Steel Corporation Sells $160 Million Keystone Industrial Port Complex
CyberArk Announces Free Breach Assessment for SolarWinds Customers
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
 ImmunityBio Announces Primary Endpoint Met of Phase 2/3 Trial for BCG Unresponsive Non-Muscle ...
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Sesen Bio Submits Completed Biologics License Application to the FDA for Vicineum and Has Requested ...
Palantir Continues Vital NHS Work With $31.5M Contract
CytRx Comments on Proposed Combination of ImmunityBio and NantKwest
Heritage Cannabis to Acquire Premium 5 Ltd.
Clean Energy Lauds Passage of Alternative Fuel Tax Credit by Congress
Moderna Announces FDA Authorization of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in U.S.
Titel
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.11.20
Acerus Announces Completion of Over-Subscribed Rights Offering