 

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.12.2020, 13:19  |  76   |   |   

 LEI: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

OSB GROUP PLC
(the Company)

Notification of Transactions of a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMR)

The Company notifies a change in the interests of Peter Elcock, a PDMR, in the ordinary shares of £3.04 each of the Company, following a disposal at a price of £4.43.

The following disclosure is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.

  1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Peter Elcock  

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status Chief Risk Officer, CCFS
   
Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification

 

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC
   
Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

  Transaction(s) summary table

  Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency
  24 December 2020 Ordinary shares of £3.04 each GB00BLDRH360 London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) GBP – British Pound
  Nature of Transaction:

 

Disposal 		  Price Volume Total
£4.43 24,112 £106,816.16
Aggregated £4.43 24,112 £106,816.16
                 

Enquiries:

Seite 1 von 2
OSB Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Director/PDMR Shareholding  LEI: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459 OSB GROUP PLC(the Company) Notification of Transactions of a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMR) The Company notifies a change in the interests of Peter Elcock, a PDMR, in the ordinary shares of £3.04 …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Revive Therapeutics Provides Update on FDA Phase 3 Clinical Trial for Bucillamine in COVID-19 with ...
Cellectar Biosciences Announces Pricing of $24.5 Million Underwritten Public Offering and $20.5 ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Acceleration of Expiry Date of Warrants
Acasti Pharma Unaware of Any Material Change
Aequus Pharma 2021 Outlook and Holiday Wishes
Gritstone Oncology Announces $110 Million Private Placement
Meeting of the Supervisory Board of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield on December 23, 2020
VivoPower International PLC Announces Proposed $250m Australian Distribution Agreement for Tembo ...
Giyani Closes Upsized Private Placement Financing Raising Gross Proceeds of Approximately $7.5 ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
FDA Resumes eIND Approval for Severe-to-Critical COVID-19 Patients Use of Vyrologix (leronlimab) ...
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
Shell fourth quarter 2020 update note
Luckin Coffee Comments on Joint Provisional Liquidators’ First Report Provided to the Grand Court ...
Sorrento Announces It Has Submitted An Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Application to the FDA for ...
Neptune Dash Announces Change of Name to Neptune Digital Assets Corp.
FenixOro Intercepts 71 g/t Gold and Discovers Multiple New Gold Bearing Veins at Abriaqui
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.12.20
Holding(s) in Company
18.12.20
Director/PDMR Shareholding
17.12.20
Director/PDMR Shareholding
14.12.20
Holding(s) in Company
11.12.20
Holding(s) in Company
09.12.20
Holding(s) in Company
04.12.20
Director/PDMR Shareholding
04.12.20
Holding(s) in Company
04.12.20
Holding(s) in Company
03.12.20
Director/PDMR Shareholding