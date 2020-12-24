Director/PDMR Shareholding

The Company notifies a change in the interests of Peter Elcock, a PDMR, in the ordinary shares of £3.04 each of the Company, following a disposal at a price of £4.43.

Notification of Transactions of a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMR)

The following disclosure is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Peter Elcock

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status Chief Risk Officer, CCFS Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification





3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 24 December 2020 Ordinary shares of £3.04 each GB00BLDRH360 London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Disposal Price Volume Total £4.43 24,112 £106,816.16 Aggregated £4.43 24,112 £106,816.16

