 

TomaGold announces closing of $869,500 private placement

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.12.2020, 13:30  |  61   |   |   

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR
FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

MONTREAL, Dec. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOMAGOLD CORPORATION (TSXV: LOT) (“TomaGold” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce that it has closed a non-brokered private placement for aggregate gross proceeds of $869,500 (the “Offering”), consisting of common and flow-through units. The Offering consists of the issuance of:

(i) 2,406,250 common units (the “Common Units”) at a price of $0.08 per Common Unit for an amount of $192,500. Each Common Unit is comprised of one common share of the Corporation and one warrant. Each warrant entitles its holder to acquire one common share of the Corporation at a price of $0.12 for a period of 24 months following the closing of the private placement.

(ii) 6,770,000 flow-through units (the “FT Units”) at a price of $0.10 per FT Unit for an amount of $677,000. Each FT Unit consists of one flow-through common share of the Corporation and one half of a warrant. Each whole warrant entitles its holder to acquire one common share of the Corporation at a price of $0.15 for a period of 24 months following the closing of the private placement.

In connection with the Offering, the Corporation paid finders, which are all arms’ length with the Corporation, finders’ fees for a total of $37,100 in cash and issued 374,000 warrants, with each warrant entitling the holder to acquire one common share of the Corporation at a price of $0.15 over a period of 24 months from the closing.  

The proceeds of the Offering will be used primarily to incur exploration expenses on the Corporation's mining properties in Quebec and for working capital purposes. All securities issued pursuant to this Offering are subject to a four month and one day hold period, ending on April 24, 2021, in accordance with applicable Canadian securities legislation. The Offering has received the conditional approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and remains subject to final approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

Officers and directors of the Corporation subscribed for a total of 1,820,000 Common and FT Units, which constitute “related party transactions” within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions. The subscriptions are exempt from the formal valuation and minority approval requirements set out in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, respectively, as neither the fair market value of the shares issued to insiders nor the fair market value of the consideration paid exceeds 25% of the Corporation's market capitalization. A material change report in respect of this related party transaction will be filed by the Corporation but cannot be filed earlier than 21 days prior to the closing of the Offering because the terms and conditions of the participation of each of the unrelated persons and the related party in the Offering were not determined.

Seite 1 von 2


TomaGold Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

TomaGold announces closing of $869,500 private placement THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES MONTREAL, Dec. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - TOMAGOLD CORPORATION (TSXV: LOT) (“TomaGold” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Revive Therapeutics Provides Update on FDA Phase 3 Clinical Trial for Bucillamine in COVID-19 with ...
Cellectar Biosciences Announces Pricing of $24.5 Million Underwritten Public Offering and $20.5 ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Acceleration of Expiry Date of Warrants
Acasti Pharma Unaware of Any Material Change
Aequus Pharma 2021 Outlook and Holiday Wishes
Gritstone Oncology Announces $110 Million Private Placement
Meeting of the Supervisory Board of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield on December 23, 2020
VivoPower International PLC Announces Proposed $250m Australian Distribution Agreement for Tembo ...
Giyani Closes Upsized Private Placement Financing Raising Gross Proceeds of Approximately $7.5 ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
FDA Resumes eIND Approval for Severe-to-Critical COVID-19 Patients Use of Vyrologix (leronlimab) ...
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
Shell fourth quarter 2020 update note
Luckin Coffee Comments on Joint Provisional Liquidators’ First Report Provided to the Grand Court ...
Sorrento Announces It Has Submitted An Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Application to the FDA for ...
Neptune Dash Announces Change of Name to Neptune Digital Assets Corp.
FenixOro Intercepts 71 g/t Gold and Discovers Multiple New Gold Bearing Veins at Abriaqui
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.12.20
TomaGold announces the start of drilling at Obalski

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.11.20
98
TomaGold Corporation [LOT.V]