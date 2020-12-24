DGAP-News: VST Enterprises Ltd / Key word(s): Miscellaneous VST Enterprises Ltd: Cyber Tech Solution To Solve UK / Euro Freight Ban 24.12.2020 / 13:45 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BRITISH TECH COMPANY OFFERS IMMEDIATE & LONG TERM 'CROSS BORDER' CYBER TECHNOLOGY SOLUTION FOR UK GOVERNMENT TO END UK FREIGHT BAN

'FIT TO FREIGHT'

SECURE HEALTH PASSPORT FOR LORRY DRIVERS & HAULIERS

VPassport Technology Can Also Assist With Frictionless Brexit Border

MANCHESTER, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 24, 2020 / British cyber technology company VST Enterprises (VSTE) has offered to step in and assist the UK Government with a cyber technology solution that could help end the UK Freight ban into Europe. The company has written to the Secretary Of State For Transport Grant Shapps and the Prime Minister Boris Johnson to offer the British designed technology solution which could also help assist with a 'Frictionless Border' between the UK and its European trading partners as the country prepares for the BREXIT deadline.

'FIT TO FREIGHT' is a campaign that the Manchester based technology company is launching to road hauliers to enable all freight drivers both in the UK and Europe to have their own secure digital health passport designed for freight transportation. The cross border platform called V-Health Passport(TM) can already be downloaded from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store by searching for 'VPassport' or by visiting www.v-healthpassport.co.uk.

The haulage drivers can access the technology and download the secure digital health passport to their smartphones and get signed up in minutes. Each driver can be given either a Covid 19 rapid antigen test at the roadside or a 24 hour PCR test and results then confirmed and uploaded to their V-Health Passport(TM). This will provide proof and authentication of a lorry drivers genuine identity and their test/vaccination status. The longer term solution for freight transport post BREXIT would be for all UK and European haulage drivers to take a PCR Covid test prior to cross border travel and have their results uploaded to their V-Health Passport(TM).