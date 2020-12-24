 

Constellation Brands Receives Clearance From the U.S. Federal Trade Commission to Close Wine and Spirits Transaction With E. & J. Gallo

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.12.2020, 14:00  |  48   |   |   

VICTOR, N.Y., Dec. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ and STZ.B), a leading beverage alcohol company, announced today that the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has accepted the proposed consent order in connection with its transaction with E. & J. Gallo Winery to divest a portion of Constellation’s wine and spirits portfolio principally priced at $11 retail and below, including certain related facilities located in California, New York, and Washington state. This transaction is scheduled to close the week of January 4, 2021, upon which time final transaction details will be provided.

The FTC’s acceptance of the proposed consent order also includes Constellation’s separate transactions with Sazerac to divest the Paul Masson Grande Amber Brandy brand and with Vie-Del Company to divest certain brands used in Constellation’s grape juice concentrate business. Additionally, the FTC approved Constellation’s separate but related agreement with Gallo to divest its Nobilo wine brand. These transactions will be completed in close proximity to the close of Constellation’s larger transaction with Gallo.

The acceptance by the FTC satisfies all required antitrust clearances needed to be obtained for these transactions to close.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. The word “expect” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These statements may relate to business strategy, future operations, prospects, plans, and objectives of management, as well as information concerning expected actions of third parties. All forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and should not be construed in any manner as a guarantee that such results will in fact occur or will occur on any contemplated timetable. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release and Constellation Brands undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The pending transaction between Constellation and E. & J. Gallo Winery (the “Wine and Spirits Transaction”), the previously announced Paul Masson Grande Amber Brandy transaction with Sazerac Investments, Inc., and the previously announced concentrates and high color concentrate business transaction with Vie-Del Company (collectively with the Wine and Spirits Transaction, the “Pending Transactions”) and the separate but related pending Nobilo wine brand transaction between Constellation and E. & J. Gallo Winery (the “Nobilo Transaction”), are each subject to the satisfaction of certain closing conditions. The Nobilo Transaction is also conditioned on the completion of the Wine and Spirits Transaction. There can be no assurance that the Pending Transactions or the Nobilo Transaction will occur or will occur on the terms, conditions or timetables contemplated hereby, that Constellation Brands will receive any specific amount of transaction proceeds from the Pending Transactions or the Nobilo Transaction, or that Constellation Brands will receive any earnout (contingent consideration) or any specific amount of earnout (contingent consideration).

Seite 1 von 2
Constellation Brands (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Constellation Brands Receives Clearance From the U.S. Federal Trade Commission to Close Wine and Spirits Transaction With E. & J. Gallo VICTOR, N.Y., Dec. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ and STZ.B), a leading beverage alcohol company, announced today that the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has accepted the proposed consent order in connection …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Revive Therapeutics Provides Update on FDA Phase 3 Clinical Trial for Bucillamine in COVID-19 with ...
Cellectar Biosciences Announces Pricing of $24.5 Million Underwritten Public Offering and $20.5 ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Acceleration of Expiry Date of Warrants
Acasti Pharma Unaware of Any Material Change
Aequus Pharma 2021 Outlook and Holiday Wishes
Gritstone Oncology Announces $110 Million Private Placement
Meeting of the Supervisory Board of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield on December 23, 2020
VivoPower International PLC Announces Proposed $250m Australian Distribution Agreement for Tembo ...
Giyani Closes Upsized Private Placement Financing Raising Gross Proceeds of Approximately $7.5 ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
FDA Resumes eIND Approval for Severe-to-Critical COVID-19 Patients Use of Vyrologix (leronlimab) ...
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
Shell fourth quarter 2020 update note
Luckin Coffee Comments on Joint Provisional Liquidators’ First Report Provided to the Grand Court ...
Sorrento Announces It Has Submitted An Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Application to the FDA for ...
Neptune Dash Announces Change of Name to Neptune Digital Assets Corp.
FenixOro Intercepts 71 g/t Gold and Discovers Multiple New Gold Bearing Veins at Abriaqui
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.12.20
Constellation Brands to Report Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results; Host Conference Call January 7, 2021