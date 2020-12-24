Constellation Brands Receives Clearance From the U.S. Federal Trade Commission to Close Wine and Spirits Transaction With E. & J. Gallo

The FTC’s acceptance of the proposed consent order also includes Constellation’s separate transactions with Sazerac to divest the Paul Masson Grande Amber Brandy brand and with Vie-Del Company to divest certain brands used in Constellation’s grape juice concentrate business. Additionally, the FTC approved Constellation’s separate but related agreement with Gallo to divest its Nobilo wine brand. These transactions will be completed in close proximity to the close of Constellation’s larger transaction with Gallo.

VICTOR, N.Y., Dec. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ and STZ.B), a leading beverage alcohol company, announced today that the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has accepted the proposed consent order in connection with its transaction with E. & J. Gallo Winery to divest a portion of Constellation’s wine and spirits portfolio principally priced at $11 retail and below, including certain related facilities located in California, New York, and Washington state. This transaction is scheduled to close the week of January 4, 2021, upon which time final transaction details will be provided.

The acceptance by the FTC satisfies all required antitrust clearances needed to be obtained for these transactions to close.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. The word “expect” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These statements may relate to business strategy, future operations, prospects, plans, and objectives of management, as well as information concerning expected actions of third parties. All forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and should not be construed in any manner as a guarantee that such results will in fact occur or will occur on any contemplated timetable. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release and Constellation Brands undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The pending transaction between Constellation and E. & J. Gallo Winery (the “Wine and Spirits Transaction”), the previously announced Paul Masson Grande Amber Brandy transaction with Sazerac Investments, Inc., and the previously announced concentrates and high color concentrate business transaction with Vie-Del Company (collectively with the Wine and Spirits Transaction, the “Pending Transactions”) and the separate but related pending Nobilo wine brand transaction between Constellation and E. & J. Gallo Winery (the “Nobilo Transaction”), are each subject to the satisfaction of certain closing conditions. The Nobilo Transaction is also conditioned on the completion of the Wine and Spirits Transaction. There can be no assurance that the Pending Transactions or the Nobilo Transaction will occur or will occur on the terms, conditions or timetables contemplated hereby, that Constellation Brands will receive any specific amount of transaction proceeds from the Pending Transactions or the Nobilo Transaction, or that Constellation Brands will receive any earnout (contingent consideration) or any specific amount of earnout (contingent consideration).