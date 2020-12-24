AIM ImmunoTech Announces that the ME/CFS Clinical Trial of its Drug Ampligen is Open for Enrollment to COVID-19 'Long Haulers'

AIM ImmunoTech Inc: AIM ImmunoTech Announces Availability of the ME/CFS Clinical Trial of its Drug Ampligen for Enrollment to COVID-19 Long Haulers 24.12.2020

Institutional Review Board Authorizes Solicitation for Enrollment of Subjects

OCALA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 24, 2020 / AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE American: AIM) announced today that the post-COVID-19 "Long Hauler" portion of the active AMP-511 Expanded Access Program (EAP) protocol received approval from the Institutional Review Board (IRB) for a solicitation of patient enrollment. Patients in the trial are treated with AIM's flagship pipeline drug Ampligen.

AIM announced in October that the myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome (ME/CFS) clinical trial received IRB approval to include patients previously diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 - which causes the disease COVID-19 - but who now demonstrate post-acute infection chronic fatigue-like symptoms. These patients are commonly referred to as Long Haulers because of the persistence of their post-COVID-19 symptoms.

Ampligen is AIM's TLR3 agonist immune-system modulator. It is approved in Argentina as the world's first therapy for severe Chronic Fatigue Syndrome and is the only late-stage drug in the U.S. development pipeline for ME/CFS.

Long Haulers will be able to receive Ampligen treatments alongside the ME/CFS patients in the EAP. Up to 20 of the 100 active trial participants can be Long Haulers. The EAP is being conducted by Charles Lapp, MD, at Hunter-Hopkins Center in Charlotte, N.C., and Daniel Peterson, MD, at Sierra Internal Medicine in Incline Village, Nev.

Enrollment is an important milestone in AIM's program to develop Ampligen as a therapy for the millions of people who medical experts predict will suffer from SARS-CoV-2-induced chronic fatigue, including many with brain fog. Nearly 70 million COVID-19 cases have been recorded during the ongoing global pandemic. Studies show that patients who recover from COVID-19 can report the persistence of symptoms (See: JAMA Network). In addition, many survivors of the first SARS-CoV-1 epidemic in 2003 continued to report classic chronic fatigue-like symptoms after recovering from the acute illness. In fact, approximately 27% of survivors met the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's criteria for chronic fatigue syndrome (See: JAMA Internal Medicine).