VICI Properties Inc. Enters Definitive Agreement with Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians related to Caesars Southern Indiana

Initial total annual rent under the lease with EBCI will be $32.5 million and the rent coverage ratio in the first year after closing is expected to be above 2.2x. The lease will have an initial term of 15 years, with four 5-year tenant renewal options. The tenant’s obligations under the lease will be guaranteed by EBCI.

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) (“VICI Properties” or the “Company”) announced today that, in connection with the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians’ (“EBCI”) agreement to acquire the operations of Caesars Southern Indiana from Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: CZR) (“Caesars”), the Company has agreed to enter into a triple-net lease agreement with EBCI with respect to the real property associated with Caesars Southern Indiana. In addition, as part of this transaction, the parties have agreed to negotiate a right of first refusal (“ROFR”) for VICI Properties on the real property associated with the development of a new casino resort in Danville, Virginia.

Annual base rent payments under the Company’s Regional Master Lease with Caesars will be reduced by $32.5 million upon completion of EBCI’s acquisition of the operations of Caesars Southern Indiana and the execution of the lease between EBCI and VICI. The property is expected to retain the Caesars brand name and to continue to be a part of the Caesars Rewards loyalty program per the terms of a licensing agreement negotiated between EBCI and Caesars.

John Payne, President and Chief Operating Officer of VICI Properties, said, “This transaction provides additional tenant diversification and continues to build VICI’s embedded growth pipeline while allowing Caesars to further their strategic objectives in Indiana. After only 3 years of real estate investment management, VICI has the most tenants of any gaming REIT. We’re thrilled to welcome EBCI as our sixth gaming tenant and look forward to a long partnership as they expand into commercial gaming.”

Richard Sneed, Principal Chief of the EBCI, said, “We have been operating in partnership with Caesars for over 20 years at our Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort and Harrah’s Cherokee Valley River properties and are excited to form a relationship with VICI as we begin to expand our gaming portfolio outside of North Carolina.”

The transactions referenced herein are subject to customary regulatory and other approvals (and, with respect to the ROFR, negotiation of definitive documentation and applicable regulatory and other governmental approvals) and are expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2021.