Representation of unionized employees of Laurentian Bank

MONTREAL, Dec. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Laurentian Bank (TSX:LB) has been informed by the Canada Industrial Relations Board (CIRB) that it has received an application from a group of employees to revoke the COPE - Local 434 accreditation covering all unionized employees of the Laurentian Bank. These employees work mainly in the branches in the province of Quebec, as well as some in the Corporate Offices in Montreal.

