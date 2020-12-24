 

The Flowr Corporation Announces the Closing of the Strategic Acquisition of Terrace Global

Highlights:

  • The Company has closed its strategic acquisition of Terrace Global, creating an entity with a strong balance sheet and global footprint.
  • The Board of Directors and shareholder base now includes former founders of MedReleaf Corp., ICC Labs Inc. and Bedrocan Canada Inc.
  • Simultaneously, through liability management, the Company is expected to achieve meaningful debt reduction and amendments to the Company’s senior credit facility before the end of 2020.
  • As part of the transaction, 9,266,538 common shares and 9,266,538 warrants of Flowr held by Terrace Global were cancelled resulting in a significant decrease to the issued and outstanding share capital.
  • Overall indebtedness expected to be reduced by approximately $16.4 million upon completion of the conversion of the Company’s subordinated convertible debentures.  
  • Previously announced joint venture with Terrace Global in Portugal, will become wholly-owned by Flowr, unlocking additional value within the E.U.
  • The Company expects approximately $2 million per year in synergies.

TORONTO, Dec. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Flowr Corporation (TSX.V: FLWR; OTC: FLWPF) (“Flowr” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the closing of its strategic acquisition of Terrace Global Inc. (TSXV: TRCE) (“Terrace Global”) a multi-country operator led by experienced cannabis entrepreneurs focused on the development and acquisition of international cannabis assets (the “Acquisition”).

“We are very pleased to be able to close the strategic acquisition of Terrace Global. The closing of the Acquisition should allow Flowr to thrive in the global cannabis industry over the long term. We have been working with the Terrace Global team since April 2020 on our European joint venture and together we are better equipped to grow our business in Canada and abroad,” commented Steven Klein, Chairman and Chief Strategist of Flowr. “The Terrace Global team share a similar vision, values and have a high degree of inside ownership like Flowr does. The future of our organization indeed looks very bright.”

“Terrace Global was founded by a group of cannabis entrepreneurs who have built and exited several cannabis businesses, including MedReleaf Corp., ICC Labs Inc. and Bedrocan Canada Inc. We saw an opportunity in Flowr to enter the market at the right time on the cusp of significant growth in the retail and consumer side of the industry. We were attracted to Flowr because of its state-of-the-art facilities in Kelowna and Portugal, its experienced management team and founder base as well as its strategic partnership with Hawthorne/Scotts to bring to life the world’s first R&D facility dedicated to cannabis research,” commented Stephen Arbib, Director and Co-Founder of Terrace Global. “We see our re-entry in the Canadian market benefiting from second mover advantage. Businesses that will thrive now must do so on execution. We believe Flowr’s focus on the premium high THC segment is the right strategy and one that has already been rewarded in the market as evidenced by kind magazine’s recent recognition of Flowr’s BC Pink Kush as the top indica strain in Canada in 2020.”

