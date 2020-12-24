 

MDC Merger Investigation Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Merger of MDC Partners Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – MDCA

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.12.2020, 14:36  |  50   |   |   

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the merger of MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: MDCA) and Stagwell Media LP is fair to MDC shareholders. Stagwell and its affiliates are expected to hold approximately 79% of the common equity of the combined company after closing.

Halper Sadeh encourages MDC shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The investigation concerns whether MDC and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to: (1) obtain the best possible price for MDC shareholders; and (2) disclose all material information necessary for MDC shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger. On behalf of MDC shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Halper Sadeh encourages MDC shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

MDC Partners Subord.Vtg (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

MDC Merger Investigation Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Merger of MDC Partners Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – MDCA Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the merger of MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: MDCA) and Stagwell Media LP is fair to MDC shareholders. Stagwell and its affiliates are expected to hold approximately 79% of the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Health Canada Authorizes Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in Canada
ROYAL PHILIPS INVESTOR ALERT by The Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Royal Philips ...
Lippert Components Subsidiary Completes Acquisition of Veada Industries
Quidel Receives Emergency Use Authorization for Moderately Complex Solana SARS Molecular Test for ...
In the Course of the Implementation Process of Its Financial Restructuring, Europcar Mobility Group ...
Veolia Environnement:  information Relating to the Total Number of Voting Rights Forming the Share Capital
United States Steel Corporation Sells $160 Million Keystone Industrial Port Complex
CyberArk Announces Free Breach Assessment for SolarWinds Customers
MDC PARTNERS INVESTOR ALERT By the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of MDC Partners Inc. - MDCA
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
 ImmunityBio Announces Primary Endpoint Met of Phase 2/3 Trial for BCG Unresponsive Non-Muscle ...
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Sesen Bio Submits Completed Biologics License Application to the FDA for Vicineum and Has Requested ...
Palantir Continues Vital NHS Work With $31.5M Contract
CytRx Comments on Proposed Combination of ImmunityBio and NantKwest
Clean Energy Lauds Passage of Alternative Fuel Tax Credit by Congress
Heritage Cannabis to Acquire Premium 5 Ltd.
Moderna Announces FDA Authorization of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in U.S.
Titel
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01:00 Uhr
MDC PARTNERS INVESTOR ALERT By the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of MDC Partners Inc. - MDCA