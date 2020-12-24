 

Befimmo SA Befimmo continues successful asset rotation strategy

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.12.2020, 14:30  |  45   |   |   

Befimmo continues successful asset rotation strategy
Disposal of five office buildings in Brussels, in line with IFRS fair value

Befimmo announces the disposal of five office buildings in Brussels for a total amount of around €143 million. In line with the fair value of the properties, these transactions confirm the reliability in these uncertain times of real-estate asset valuations.

Following the Blue Tower transactions announced earlier this year, Befimmo continued its successful asset rotation strategy with the disposal, on the one hand of the Media building and, on the other hand of the Guimard1, Froissart, Schuman2 3 and Schuman 11 buildings. The group thus realised its target in disposals of €200 million for 2020 and 2021, but further transactions may follow to further optimise its portfolio.



1 A 99-year leasehold was granted on Guimard.

2 A 99-year leasehold was granted on Schuman 3 and 11.


Attachment


Befimmo Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Befimmo SA Befimmo continues successful asset rotation strategy Befimmo continues successful asset rotation strategyDisposal of five office buildings in Brussels, in line with IFRS fair value Befimmo announces the disposal of five office buildings in Brussels for a total amount of around €143 million. In line …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Acceleration of Expiry Date of Warrants
Acasti Pharma Unaware of Any Material Change
Aequus Pharma 2021 Outlook and Holiday Wishes
Meeting of the Supervisory Board of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield on December 23, 2020
Giyani Closes Upsized Private Placement Financing Raising Gross Proceeds of Approximately $7.5 ...
KemPharm Announces 1-for-16 Reverse Stock Split
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Operational Update - Kyalla 117 N2-1H ST2
Ocean Power Technologies Welcomes Three New Members to its Board of Directors
Harvest Capital Credit Corporation to Merge into Portman Ridge Finance Corporation
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
FDA Resumes eIND Approval for Severe-to-Critical COVID-19 Patients Use of Vyrologix (leronlimab) ...
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
Shell fourth quarter 2020 update note
Sorrento Announces It Has Submitted An Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Application to the FDA for ...
Neptune Dash Announces Change of Name to Neptune Digital Assets Corp.
“One Pack of TAAT, Please!”: TAAT Performs Positively in First Week of Retail Sales to Legal-Aged Smokers in Ohio
Neptune Digital Assets Provides Corporate Update and Financial Highlights
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21.12.20
Befimmo SA: Update regarding the liquidity contract
14.12.20
Befimmo SA: Update regarding the liquidity contract
07.12.20
Befimmo SA: Update regarding the liquidity contract
03.12.20
Befimmo SA: Transparency declaration
30.11.20
Befimmo SA: Update regarding the liquidity contract

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.10.20
1
Kurspflege - was ist das ?