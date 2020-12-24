 

Black Eyed Peas Encourage Fans to #PlayApartTogether for the Holidays In Social Campaign With Zynga

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.12.2020   

Zynga Inc. (Nasdaq: ZNGA):

WHO:
 Zynga Inc. (Nasdaq: ZNGA), a global leader in interactive entertainment, is collaborating with internationally renowned recording artists the Black Eyed Peas to share positivity, encouragement and hope for the holidays.

WHAT:
 As a continuation of the award-winning gaming industry initiative, #PlayApartTogether, the Black Eyed Peas have recorded words of encouragement and hope for a healthy, safe holiday season. Founding member of the Grammy award-winning group, Taboo, has created personal videos that will be shared through the #PlayApartTogether network of more than 80 video game companies worldwide, bringing light, warmth and signature Black Eyed Peas style to this unprecedented holiday season.

QUOTE:
 “#PlayApartTogether began as an effort to activate the vast, engaged gaming audience to help fight the spread of COVID-19 and care for one another,” said Bernard Kim, President of Publishing at Zynga. “We’re so thankful that the Black Eyed Peas, whose impact on culture and music is immeasurable, are bringing their words of strength and inspiration to the movement so we can head to a new year on a high note. Stay strong, stay safe and stay upbeat, and remember that we’re all in this fight together.”

BACKGROUND:
 #PlayApartTogether is a global games industry initiative that encourages physical distancing and other powerful preventive measures in the fight against COVID-19 to the massive global audience of gamers. Spearheaded by Zynga and growing to more than 60 participating companies, #PlayApartTogether has provided vital information, entertainment and physically distanced connection to players around the globe.

SUPPORTING ASSETS:
 Supporting visual assets available at: http://bit.ly/PATHoliday

About Zynga
 Zynga is a global leader in interactive entertainment with a mission to connect the world through games. To date, more than one billion people have played Zynga’s franchises including CSR RacingTM, Empires & PuzzlesTM, Merge Dragons!TM, Merge Magic!TM, Toon BlastTM, Toy BlastTM, Words With FriendsTM and Zynga PokerTM. Zynga’s games are available in more than 150 countries and are playable across social platforms and mobile devices worldwide. Founded in 2007, the company is headquartered in San Francisco with locations in the U.S., Canada, U.K., Ireland, India, Turkey and Finland. For more information, visit www.zynga.com or follow Zynga on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook or the Zynga blog.

Forward Looking Statements
 This press release contains forward-looking statements relating to, among other things, the participation of the Black Eyed Peas in a #PlayApartTogether initiative. Forward-looking statements often include words such as “outlook,” “projected,” “planned,” “intends,” “will,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “target,” “expect,” and statements in the future tense are generally forward-looking. The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements involves significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date hereof. We assume no obligation to update such statements. More information about these risks, uncertainties, and assumptions is or will be described in greater detail in our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), copies of which may be obtained by visiting our Investor Relations website at http://investor.zynga.com or the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

