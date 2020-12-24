 

Chibougamau Independent Mines Completes Fully-Subscribed $1 Million “Flow-Through” Financing

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.12.2020, 15:00  |  55   |   |   

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the United States

ROUYN-NORANDA, Québec, Dec. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chibougamau Independent Mines Inc. (CBG-TSX-V in Canada, CLL1-Frankfurt, Stuttgart and Lang & Schwarz Stock Exchanges in Germany, CMAUF-OTC in the US) is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously-announced private placement by issuing 5,882,352 “flow-through” shares at a price of $0.17 per share for proceeds of approximately $1 million and 357,142 common shares at a price of $0.14 per share for proceeds of approximately $50,000, for total gross proceeds to Chibougamau of approximately $1,050,000. Chibougamau will use the proceeds from the sale of the “flow-through” shares for exploration on its properties in the Chibougamau area of Québec, starting with drilling on the new high-grade C-3 copper/gold zone which previous Chibougamau drilling has followed from surface to a depth of 450 metres, and on other targets. Ice conditions will govern the timing and extent of the drill program. Chibougamau will use the net proceeds from the private placement of common shares for working capital. Chibougamau also issued 200,000 common shares in payment of finder’s fees.

As a result of the closing of the private placement, there are 54,134,536 common shares of Chibougamau issued and outstanding. Under applicable securities legislation and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, the securities issued at the closing of the private placement are subject to a four-month hold period expiring on April 24, 2021.

Two of Chibougamau’s directors (collectively, the “Directors”) participated directly or indirectly in the private placement, including a subscription by one of the Directors for 357,142 common shares at $0.14 per share for proceeds to Chibougamau of approximately $50,000. The participation by the Directors constitutes related party transactions, which are exempt from the formal valuation and minority approval requirements of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions as the fair market value of the shares acquired, directly or indirectly, by each of the Directors does not exceed 25% of Chibougamau’s market capitalization. Chibougamau did not file a material change report with respect to the participation of the Directors at least 21 days prior to the closing date of the private placement as their participation and the terms and conditions of the private placement were only recently determined.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the release.

   

We Seek Safe Harbour. 		CUSIP Number 167101 203
LEI 529900GYUP9EBEF7U709


For further information, contact:
Jack Stoch, P.Geo., Acc.Dir.
President & CEO
Chibougamau Independent Mines Inc.
86, 14th Street
Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec Canada J9X 2J1 		Tel.: 819.797.5242
Fax: 819.797.1470
info@chibougamaumines.com
www.chibougamaumines.com
   

Forward Looking Statements
Except for historical information this News Release may contain certain “forward looking statements”. These statements may involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity and performance to be materially different from the Company’s expectations and projections. A more detailed discussion of the risks is available under “disclaimer” on the Company’s website.

53,134,536 shares issued and outstanding


Chibougamau Independent Mines Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Chibougamau Independent Mines Completes Fully-Subscribed $1 Million “Flow-Through” Financing Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the United States ROUYN-NORANDA, Québec, Dec. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Chibougamau Independent Mines Inc. (CBG-TSX-V in Canada, CLL1-Frankfurt, Stuttgart and Lang & Schwarz …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Acceleration of Expiry Date of Warrants
Acasti Pharma Unaware of Any Material Change
Aequus Pharma 2021 Outlook and Holiday Wishes
Meeting of the Supervisory Board of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield on December 23, 2020
Giyani Closes Upsized Private Placement Financing Raising Gross Proceeds of Approximately $7.5 ...
KemPharm Announces 1-for-16 Reverse Stock Split
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Operational Update - Kyalla 117 N2-1H ST2
Ocean Power Technologies Welcomes Three New Members to its Board of Directors
Harvest Capital Credit Corporation to Merge into Portman Ridge Finance Corporation
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
FDA Resumes eIND Approval for Severe-to-Critical COVID-19 Patients Use of Vyrologix (leronlimab) ...
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
Shell fourth quarter 2020 update note
Sorrento Announces It Has Submitted An Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Application to the FDA for ...
Neptune Dash Announces Change of Name to Neptune Digital Assets Corp.
“One Pack of TAAT, Please!”: TAAT Performs Positively in First Week of Retail Sales to Legal-Aged Smokers in Ohio
Neptune Digital Assets Provides Corporate Update and Financial Highlights
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.12.20
Chibougamau Independent Mines Announces $1 Million “Flow-Through” Financing