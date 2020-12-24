Chibougamau Independent Mines Completes Fully-Subscribed $1 Million “Flow-Through” Financing

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the United States

ROUYN-NORANDA, Québec, Dec. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chibougamau Independent Mines Inc. (CBG-TSX-V in Canada, CLL1-Frankfurt, Stuttgart and Lang & Schwarz Stock Exchanges in Germany, CMAUF-OTC in the US) is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously-announced private placement by issuing 5,882,352 “flow-through” shares at a price of $0.17 per share for proceeds of approximately $1 million and 357,142 common shares at a price of $0.14 per share for proceeds of approximately $50,000, for total gross proceeds to Chibougamau of approximately $1,050,000. Chibougamau will use the proceeds from the sale of the “flow-through” shares for exploration on its properties in the Chibougamau area of Québec, starting with drilling on the new high-grade C-3 copper/gold zone which previous Chibougamau drilling has followed from surface to a depth of 450 metres, and on other targets. Ice conditions will govern the timing and extent of the drill program. Chibougamau will use the net proceeds from the private placement of common shares for working capital. Chibougamau also issued 200,000 common shares in payment of finder’s fees.

As a result of the closing of the private placement, there are 54,134,536 common shares of Chibougamau issued and outstanding. Under applicable securities legislation and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, the securities issued at the closing of the private placement are subject to a four-month hold period expiring on April 24, 2021.